Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 5 weigh-in results: One fighter heavy, one fight cancelled (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan

The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan. MMA event takes place at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST / AWST).

Advertisements

Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan tipped the scales at 186 and 185.5, respectively, making their middleweight main event bout official. Joanne Calderwood came in at 126 for her flyweight co-main event matchup against Jennifer Maia, who was 124.5.

Jonathan Martinez was 4.5 pounds overweight, showing 140.5, while his opponent Frankie Saenz declared 136. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse to his opponent and the preliminary card feature bout proceeds at catchweight.

The preliminary card bout between Markus Perez, who weighed-in at 194.5, and Charlie Ontiveros, who did not weigh-in, has been cancelled, as per Nevada Athletic Commission ruling. The latter was a short notice replacement for Eric Spicely, who withdrew due to weight cutting issues.

The full UFC Vegas 5 card and weigh-in results can be found below. The event start time in the US and Australia can be found here.

UFC Vegas 5 fight card

Main Card

  • Derek Brunson (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)
  • Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)
  • Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Randy Brown (170.5)
  • Lando Vannata (155.5) vs. Bobby Green (156)
  • Kevin Holland (184) vs. Trevin Giles (185)

Preliminary Card

  • Frankie Saenz (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (140.5)*
  • Ed Herman (206) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (204.5)
  • Nathan Maness (144.5) vs. Johnny Munoz (145.5)
  • Markus Perez (194.5) vs. Charlie Ontiveros**
  • Jamall Emmers (146) vs. Vincent Cachero (145)
  • Chris Gutierrez (135.5) vs. Cody Durden (135.5)

*Missed weight.

**Cancelled.

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results

Results Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan aka UFC Vegas 5 features ten bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST/AWST). The main...
Read more

Georges St-Pierre: ‘I thought I was done, they pulled me back in’, Ariel Helwani reveals GSP’s first reaction on potential fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) is scheduled to face an interim titleholder Justin Gaethje (22-2) in the championship unification on October...
Read more

Watch: UFC Vegas 5 weigh-in faceoffs

UFC Newswire - 0
Following the weigh-in ceremony (results here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective MMA bouts at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs....
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Muay Thai

Watch: Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy retains Muay Thai title by majority decision against Yodsanklai Fairtex

Newswire - 0
Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy faced Yodsanklai Fairtex, making the first defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title in the co-main event of...
Read more
UFC

Georges St-Pierre: ‘I thought I was done, they pulled me back in’, Ariel Helwani reveals GSP’s first reaction on potential fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) is scheduled to face an interim titleholder Justin Gaethje (22-2) in the championship unification on October...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 5 weigh-in results: One fighter heavy, one fight cancelled (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan. MMA event takes...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan aka UFC Vegas 5 features ten bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST/AWST). The main...
Read more
Muay Thai

Watch: Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy retains Muay Thai title by majority decision against Yodsanklai Fairtex

Newswire - 0
Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy faced Yodsanklai Fairtex, making the first defense of his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title in the co-main event of...
Read more
Photos

ONE Championship: No Surrender full event photo report

Newswire - 0
Enjoy the photos from ONE Championship: No Surrender produced on July 31, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event saw Muay Thai, MMA...
Read more
Muay Thai

Watch: Rodtang defeats Petchdam in trilogy fight to retain Muay Thai title

Newswire - 0
Rodtang Jitmuangnon faced Petchdam Petchyindee Academy last night (July 31, 2020) in Bangkok, Thailand, making the third defense of his ONE flyweight...
Read more
Press Release

BRAVE CF 37 staredowns almost come to a boil with Mokaev and McVeigh squaring off

Newswire - 0
BRAVE Combat Federation will have a blockbuster fight night for this Saturday, as the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world lands in Stockholm, Sweden...
Read more

Fight Schedule

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan

August 01, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik

August 08, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Born to Fight 8: Armstrong vs Halangahu

October 03, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

Yodsanklai suffers third defeat in a row, Petchmorakot retains title

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and Yodsanklai Fairtex squared off on July 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. The contest featured the defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097