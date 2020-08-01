UFC Vegas 5 weigh-in results: One fighter heavy, one fight cancelled (video)

The fighters stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan. MMA event takes place at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST / AWST).

Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan tipped the scales at 186 and 185.5, respectively, making their middleweight main event bout official. Joanne Calderwood came in at 126 for her flyweight co-main event matchup against Jennifer Maia, who was 124.5.

Jonathan Martinez was 4.5 pounds overweight, showing 140.5, while his opponent Frankie Saenz declared 136. He forfeits 30 percent of his purse to his opponent and the preliminary card feature bout proceeds at catchweight.

The preliminary card bout between Markus Perez, who weighed-in at 194.5, and Charlie Ontiveros, who did not weigh-in, has been cancelled, as per Nevada Athletic Commission ruling. The latter was a short notice replacement for Eric Spicely, who withdrew due to weight cutting issues.

The full UFC Vegas 5 card and weigh-in results can be found below. The event start time in the US and Australia can be found here.

UFC Vegas 5 fight card

Main Card

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Randy Brown (170.5)

Lando Vannata (155.5) vs. Bobby Green (156)

Kevin Holland (184) vs. Trevin Giles (185)

Preliminary Card

Frankie Saenz (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (140.5)*

Ed Herman (206) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (204.5)

Nathan Maness (144.5) vs. Johnny Munoz (145.5)

Markus Perez (194.5) vs. Charlie Ontiveros**

Jamall Emmers (146) vs. Vincent Cachero (145)

Chris Gutierrez (135.5) vs. Cody Durden (135.5)

*Missed weight.

**Cancelled.