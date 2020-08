A sensational fight between Marvelous Marvin Hagler and John Mugabi hit the stream today, courtesy of Top Rank Boxing. The contest goes back to March 1996, when Hagler put his WBA, WBC, IBF, The Ring, and lineal middleweight titles on the line, facing off then ranked No.1, 25-fight undefeated knockout artist and Olympic silver medalist John Mugabi. Watch the full fight up top.