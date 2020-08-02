Search
BRAVE CF 37 results: Bianca Antman connects with picture-perfect head kick (video)

Newswire
Bianca Antman
Bianca Antman at BRAVE CF 37

IMMAF World Champion Bianca Antman got her professional career off to the best start possible. Facing off against Finland’s Veera Nykanen, she connected with a vicious high kick that sent her opponent to the canvas and followed up with an extra shot that gave her a much-needed KO victory in the main card of BRAVE CF 37.

You can watch the video of finish below.

Antman had been earmarked for greatness and is one of Sweden’s many standouts in IMMAF competition, along with Irman Smajic. Also a world champion in IMMAF, “The People’s Champ” improved his pro record to 3-0 as he dominated Fatih Aktas en route to a unanimous decision in his BRAVE CF debut in the co-main event.

Finally, in the main event, Denmark’s Louis Glismann won the battle of the grapplers as he handed Henri Lintula his first professional loss with a rear-naked choke in the second round. Glismann improved to 7-1 and has been deemed another exciting addition to an already stacked BRAVE CF Welterweight division.

“It feels great to get this win, and to represent my gym and show that our jiu-jitsu is amazing too”, said Glismann after the win.

Two other submissions caught the eyes of the fans as Fernando Flores locked in a brabo choke at the end of the first round, tapping out veteran Fernando Flores in the Featherweight division. In the night’s opening bout, Mohamed Zarey finished Ahouzi Kouame with a heel hook.

BRAVE CF 37 results

  • Louis Glismann def. Henri Lintula by submission (rear-naked choke, R2)
  • Irman Smajic def. Fatih Aktas by unanimous decision
  • Muhammad Mokaev def. Glenn McVeigh by unanimous decision
  • Anton Turkalj def. Athanasios Chergkeletzis by TKO (R1)
  • Fernando Flores def. Michael Deiga-Scheck by submission (brabo choke, R1)
  • Bianca Antman def. Veera Nykanen by KO (R3)
  • Hamid Sadid def. Seyyed Masoud Derekeh by TKO (R1)
  • Mohamed Zarey def. Ahouzi Kouame by submission (heel hook, R1)
Latest NewsMMAPress ReleaseResults

