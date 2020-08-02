Search
UFC

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier joins UFC 254

Parviz Iskenderov
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at open workout / Pic: Benjamin Cooke Throwdown Photography

Former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker is set for his next appearance inside the Octagon, when he faces fellow-middleweight Jared Cannonier at UFC 254, ESPN reported on Sunday. MMA event is scheduled for October 24 at a yet to be determined location.

Whittaker and Cannonier were previously booked for UFC 248 this past March. In January former champion withdrew from the contest due to initially an undisclosed reason, which he later outlined as “burn out“.

In his previous outing late last month on “Fight Island” Robert Whittaker (21-5) scored a unanimous decision against Darren Till. With the win he rebounded from the defeat suffered by knockout in the second round against the current champion in the division Israel Adesanya in October 2019.

Jared Cannonier (13-4) is riding the three-fight win streak, taking all of those victories prior to the final horn. He was last in action in September 2019 when he stopped Jack Hermansson in Round 2.

In the main event of UFC 254 the reigning 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov meets an interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in the championship unification.

