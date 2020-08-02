UFC Vegas 5 results: Derek Brunson victorious by TKO, Edmen Shahbazyan suffers first defeat (video)

Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 5 produced on August 2 (AEST). The contest featured ranked No.8 middleweight up against ranked No.9 competitor, who entered the Octagon undefeated in eleven outings.

Advertisements

The encounter didn’t go the distance. Brunson unloaded a barrage of strikes at the end of Round, yet Shahbazyan was saved by the bell. The third round, which turned to be the final, ended in 26 seconds in favor of Brunson, who continued domination to ultimately claimed the win by TKO when referee Herb Dean saw enough.

You can watch the highlight videos below.

Right before the end of Round 2, @DerekBrunson UNLOADED on Shahbazyan with some nasty punches ? #UFCVegas5 pic.twitter.com/bg6TxANBfU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 2, 2020

With the win Derek Brunson scored the straight victory and updated his record to 21-7. Edmen Shahbazyan suffered the first defeat in his professional MMA career and dropped to 11-1.

The complete results from UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan can be found here.