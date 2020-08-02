Watch: Jennifer Maia submits Joanne Calderwood at UFC Vegas 5

Women’s MMA battle between Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia served as the co-main event of UFC Vegas 5 produced on August 2 (AEST). The pair of flyweights squared off in the scheduled for three rounds matchup, which didn’t go the distance.

Advertisements

It was all over within the first five minutes. Maia got hold of Calderwood, secured her position with legs, to ultimately execute an armbar, forcing Calderwood to tap out at 4:29.

You can watch the video of finish below.

In the biggest fight of her career, @jennimaiaufc scored a first-round submission against Joanne Calderwood ? #UFCVegas5 pic.twitter.com/RVGnDIVZvq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 2, 2020

With the win Jennifer Maia rebounded from the defeat suffered in her previous bout last November against Katlyn Chookagian and updated her record to 18-6-1. Joanne Calderwood dropped to 14-5.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 5 Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan meet at middleweight. The complete fight results can be found here.