Watch: Jennifer Maia submits Joanne Calderwood at UFC Vegas 5

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan

Women’s MMA battle between Joanne Calderwood and Jennifer Maia served as the co-main event of UFC Vegas 5 produced on August 2 (AEST). The pair of flyweights squared off in the scheduled for three rounds matchup, which didn’t go the distance.

It was all over within the first five minutes. Maia got hold of Calderwood, secured her position with legs, to ultimately execute an armbar, forcing Calderwood to tap out at 4:29.

You can watch the video of finish below.

With the win Jennifer Maia rebounded from the defeat suffered in her previous bout last November against Katlyn Chookagian and updated her record to 18-6-1. Joanne Calderwood dropped to 14-5.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 5 Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan meet at middleweight. The complete fight results can be found here.

