UFC Vegas 5 results: Watch Jonathan Martinez knee KO of Frankie Saenz

Bantamweights Frankie Saenz and Jonathan Martinez squared off on the top of preliminary card at UFC Vegas 5 on August 2 (AEST). The contest proceeded at catchweight after the latter missed weight by 4.5 pounds.

The scheduled for three rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Martinez secured the win via stoppage, when he dropped Saenz with timed knee followed by four strikes at 0:57 into the third round.

You can watch the video of finish and highlights below.

For Frankie Saenz to eat that first punch against the cage and be back on his feet less than 10 seconds later… ? #UFCVegas5 pic.twitter.com/hxjCcN5NXA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 2, 2020

The timing on this knee KO by @jonathanmyda was perfection ? #UFCVegas5 pic.twitter.com/oj2jcMhyd1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 2, 2020

With the win Jonathan Martinez rebounded from the defeated suffered by split decision in his previous bout this past February against Andre Ewell. In addition he updated his record to 12-3.

Frankie Saenz suffered the second defeat via TKO in a row and dropped to 13-7.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 5 Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan battle it out at middleweight. The complete fight results from the event can be found here.