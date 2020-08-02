UFC Vegas 5 results: Vicente Luque TKO’s Randy Brown 4 seconds till the end of Round 2 (video)

Welterweights Vicente Luque and Randy Brown faced off on August 2 (AEST), battling it out on the main card at UFC Vegas 5. The scheduled for three rounds encounter didn’t go the distance.

At the end of the second round Luque had Brown against the cage. After landing right knee to the head, which dropped his opponent to the canvas, he followed it up with a trio of strikes, which was enough for referee to stop the fight four seconds prior to the bell.

You can watch the video of finish below.

By brilliantly lifting Brown's hands away from the mat, @VicenteLuqueMMA landed a legal knee that ended the fight ? #UFCVegas5 pic.twitter.com/koTSnEERgC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 2, 2020

Vicente Luque scored the second win by TKO in a row and updated his record to 19-7-1. Randy Brown dropped to 12-4, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

The main event at UFC Vegas 5 features Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan squaring off at middleweight. The full fight results from the event can be found here.