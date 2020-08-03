Search
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4 Schedule

Parviz Iskenderov

Live every Tuesday

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4 premiers live on August 4, 2020. The weekly program is scheduled for every Tuesday, featuring top MMA contenders facing one another for a chance to earn a contract in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The official trailer hit the stream today (watch up top). The ten-date schedule through October as well as the current list of participants can be found below (via MMA Junkie).

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4

August 4

  • Kenny Cross vs. TBA
  • Uros Medic vs. Mikey Gonzalez
  • Ty Flores vs. Dustin Jacoby
  • Luis Rodriguez vs. Jerome Rivera
  • Jose Flores vs. Jordan Leavitt

August 11

  • Joseph Pyfer vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Adrian Yanez vs. Brady Huang
  • Vanessa Demopolous vs. Cory McKenna
  • T.J. Laramie vs. Daniel Swain
  • Anthony Adams vs. Impa Kasangany

August 18

  • Louis Cosce vs. Victor Reyna
  • Cheyanne Buys vs. Hilarie Rose
  • Orion Cosce vs. Matt Dixon
  • Chad Johnson vs. Josh Parisian
  • Collin Anglin vs. Oron Kahlon

August 25

  • Jhonoven Pati vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Mike Breeden vs. Anthony Romero
  • Kyron Bowen vs. Collin Huckbody
  • Rafael Alves vs. Alejandro Flores
  • Jeffrey Molina vs. Jacob Silva

September 1

  • Cody Brundage vs. William Knight
  • Jose Johnson vs. Ronnie Lawrence
  • KB Bhullar vs. Bruno Oliveira
  • JP Buys vs. Nate Smith
  • TBA vs. TBA

September 8

  • Khadzhi Bestaev vs. Phil Hawes
  • Tafon Nchukwi vs. Al Matavao
  • Mana Martinez vs. Drako Rodriguez
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA

September 15

  • Taneisha Tennant vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA

September 22

  • Jared Vanderaa vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA

September 29

  • Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz vs. Mario Sousa
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA

October 6

  • Chelsea Hackett vs. TBA
  • Jamey-Lyn Horth Wessels vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
  • TBA vs. TBA
