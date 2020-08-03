Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4 Schedule

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4 premiers live on August 4, 2020. The weekly program is scheduled for every Tuesday, featuring top MMA contenders facing one another for a chance to earn a contract in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The official trailer hit the stream today (watch up top). The ten-date schedule through October as well as the current list of participants can be found below (via MMA Junkie).

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4

August 4

Kenny Cross vs. TBA

Uros Medic vs. Mikey Gonzalez

Ty Flores vs. Dustin Jacoby

Luis Rodriguez vs. Jerome Rivera

Jose Flores vs. Jordan Leavitt

August 11

Joseph Pyfer vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Adrian Yanez vs. Brady Huang

Vanessa Demopolous vs. Cory McKenna

T.J. Laramie vs. Daniel Swain

Anthony Adams vs. Impa Kasangany

August 18

Louis Cosce vs. Victor Reyna

Cheyanne Buys vs. Hilarie Rose

Orion Cosce vs. Matt Dixon

Chad Johnson vs. Josh Parisian

Collin Anglin vs. Oron Kahlon

August 25

Jhonoven Pati vs. Jamie Pickett

Mike Breeden vs. Anthony Romero

Kyron Bowen vs. Collin Huckbody

Rafael Alves vs. Alejandro Flores

Jeffrey Molina vs. Jacob Silva

September 1

Cody Brundage vs. William Knight

Jose Johnson vs. Ronnie Lawrence

KB Bhullar vs. Bruno Oliveira

JP Buys vs. Nate Smith

TBA vs. TBA

September 8

Khadzhi Bestaev vs. Phil Hawes

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Al Matavao

Mana Martinez vs. Drako Rodriguez

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

September 15

Taneisha Tennant vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

September 22

Jared Vanderaa vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

September 29

Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz vs. Mario Sousa

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

October 6

Chelsea Hackett vs. TBA

Jamey-Lyn Horth Wessels vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA