Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4 Schedule

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4 premiers live on August 4, 2020. The weekly program is scheduled for every Tuesday, featuring top MMA contenders facing one another for a chance to earn a contract in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
The official trailer hit the stream today (watch up top). The ten-date schedule through October as well as the current list of participants can be found below (via MMA Junkie).
Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 4
August 4
- Kenny Cross vs. TBA
- Uros Medic vs. Mikey Gonzalez
- Ty Flores vs. Dustin Jacoby
- Luis Rodriguez vs. Jerome Rivera
- Jose Flores vs. Jordan Leavitt
August 11
- Joseph Pyfer vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Adrian Yanez vs. Brady Huang
- Vanessa Demopolous vs. Cory McKenna
- T.J. Laramie vs. Daniel Swain
- Anthony Adams vs. Impa Kasangany
August 18
- Louis Cosce vs. Victor Reyna
- Cheyanne Buys vs. Hilarie Rose
- Orion Cosce vs. Matt Dixon
- Chad Johnson vs. Josh Parisian
- Collin Anglin vs. Oron Kahlon
August 25
- Jhonoven Pati vs. Jamie Pickett
- Mike Breeden vs. Anthony Romero
- Kyron Bowen vs. Collin Huckbody
- Rafael Alves vs. Alejandro Flores
- Jeffrey Molina vs. Jacob Silva
September 1
- Cody Brundage vs. William Knight
- Jose Johnson vs. Ronnie Lawrence
- KB Bhullar vs. Bruno Oliveira
- JP Buys vs. Nate Smith
- TBA vs. TBA
September 8
- Khadzhi Bestaev vs. Phil Hawes
- Tafon Nchukwi vs. Al Matavao
- Mana Martinez vs. Drako Rodriguez
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
September 15
- Taneisha Tennant vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
September 22
- Jared Vanderaa vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
September 29
- Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz vs. Mario Sousa
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
October 6
- Chelsea Hackett vs. TBA
- Jamey-Lyn Horth Wessels vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
- TBA vs. TBA
