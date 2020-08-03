KNOCKOUT: I’m always looking for it, says Mike Tyson ahead of Roy Jones Jr fight (video)

Mike Tyson meets Roy Jones Jr on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Boxing legends faceoff in a sanctioned exhibition fight with no ringside judges and no eventual winner, even if a knockout occurs.

The pair is expected to go a full eight-round distance. In case of a cut the encounter will be over, as per California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster, who, talking Tyson-Jones matchup, also stated that “people shouldn’t be getting knocked out”.

Nevertheless, “Iron Mike” seems to be happy to put “Junior” to sleep. Former undisputed heavyweight champion is looking to regain his glory.

“If the opportunity comes, I’m always looking for it,” Mike Tyson told TMZ Sports when asked if an upcoming encounter with “RJJ” was going to be a knockout fight.

When asked to comment on former two-time heavyweight champion George Foreman, who recent said that he was worried that someone might get hurt, Tyson said “[‘Big George’] wasn’t worried about getting hurt when he went on his tour of coming back and fighting. Don’t worry about this and tell George I love him for caring.”

“A lot of people giving me their comment, which I am really grateful for. But like I said before this is search and destroy, and I’m looking forward to recapturing my glory.”

In addition, Mike Tyson said he was fully dedicated to this exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr, and was looking forward to help charities. Yet, “the fighting game is what I am about and hurting people is what I am about,” he said.

Mike Tyson, 54, (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) last fought in June 2005 when he was 38.

Roy Jones Jr, 51, (66-9, 47 KOs) last fought in February 2018, recording the fourth win in a row.

The Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition boxing fight airs live on pay-per-view on Triller. The undercard is expected to see a series of matchups, featuring boxers and MMA fighters, as well as a matchup between YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson.