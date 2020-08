Following a mixed-fight card produced last weekend in Bangkok, ONE Championship returns to Thailand’s capital with the second edition of “No Surrender” scheduled for August 15. The headline-bout features Saemapetch Fairtex and Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym, battling it out in a semi-final of bantamweight Muay Thai tournament. The contest follows a kickboxing matchup between Mehdi Zatout and Leo Pinto. Watch the event trailer up top.