Search
Press Release

BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid confirms Mokaev’s next fight

Newswire
Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev / Pic: Brave Combat Federation

Muhammad Mokaev made a huge impact on his professional debut last weekend, during BRAVE CF 37, in Sweden. The 23-0 amateur, who’s been labeled as the “new Khabib Nurmagomedov”, won via dominant and unanimous decision over a bitter rival in Ireland’s Glenn McVeigh.

Advertisements

Hungry and ready for more, Mokaev made sure to ask for a quick turnaround and publicly stated he wanted to fight as soon as possible, preferably in one of the upcoming BRAVE CF cards in Europe within the next weeks.

BRAVE CF President Mohammed Shahid listened carefully, and impressed by Mokaev’s potential, granted the Russian-British phenomenon his wish, confirming that “The Punisher” will be seen inside the BRAVE CF arena soon, more specifically in Poland.

BRAVE CF will land in Poland on September 5th, for its first-ever fight night in the Eastern European Country. Poland will then become the 21st nation to host a BRAVE CF fight card in history.

Despite confirming that Mokaev will have his second pro fight within less than six weeks, Mohammed Shahid didn’t announce who is going to be his opponent. The name of the other part of this Bantamweight bout is expected to be revealed in the upcoming days.

Before going to Poland, though, BRAVE Combat Federation has two more cards in Sweden scheduled. After BRAVE CF 37 last weekend, the promotion will host both BRAVE CF 38 and BRAVE CF 39 in the Scandinavian country.

Both events, as the previous one, will be co-promoter with local organizers Bulldog Fight Night (BFN) and take place, respectively, on August 8 and 15, in Stockholm.

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAPress Release

Add a comment

Related

BRAVE CF 37 results: Bianca Antman connects with picture-perfect head kick (video)

Press Release Newswire - 0
IMMAF World Champion Bianca Antman got her professional career off to the best start possible. Facing off against Finland's Veera Nykanen, she connected with...
Read more

BRAVE CF 37 results: Muhammad Mokaev dominates arch-rival McVeigh, wants spot in Poland card

Press Release Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The world of MMA stood still for 15 minutes as the biggest prospect in the sport took his first steps in the professional scene...
Read more

BRAVE CF 37 staredowns almost come to a boil with Mokaev and McVeigh squaring off

Press Release Newswire - 0
BRAVE Combat Federation will have a blockbuster fight night for this Saturday, as the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world lands in Stockholm, Sweden...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Watch: Stipe Miocic stops Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title

Newswire - 0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to square off for the third time at UFC 252 on August 15. The video...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vows to ‘drown’ a ‘very nice guy and good opponent’ Justin Gaethje in ‘the deepest ocean’

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and an interim titleholder Justin Gaethje are set to square off in the championship unification on October 24....
Read more
Boxing

KNOCKOUT: I’m always looking for it, says Mike Tyson ahead of Roy Jones Jr fight (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Mike Tyson meets Roy Jones Jr on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Boxing legends faceoff in a sanctioned exhibition...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

Professional Fighters League continues global expansion through multi-year broadcast partnership with Russia’s Telesport Group

Newswire - 0
MMA Fans in Russia Can Tune-In to Telesport and Follow Homegrown Talent's Journeys Through PFL's Regular Season, Playoffs, and Million-Dollar Championship Format Professional Fighters League...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch: Giorgio Petrosyan drops Jo Nattawut with straight left in rematch

Newswire - 0
For those who might have missed, here is a flashback, featuring Giorgio Petrosyan up against Jo Nattawut in the rematch. The pair...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Stipe Miocic stops Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title

Newswire - 0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to square off for the third time at UFC 252 on August 15. The video...
Read more
UFC

UFC ‘not as of yet’ stripping Jon Jones off light heavyweight title, Dana White

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones keeps his belt. At least for now. A few weeks back, as well as several other fighters, "Bones"...
Read more
Kickboxing

NOT FRIENDS: Watch second-round TKO in scrappy clash of heavyweights

Newswire - 0
Trash-talk never really used to be a thing in kickboxing back in the day, unless you were opposite the likes of "Bad Boy" himself,...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2

August 07, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik

August 08, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Born to Fight 8: Armstrong vs Halangahu

October 03, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan aka UFC Vegas 5 features ten bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST/AWST). The main...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097