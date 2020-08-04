BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid confirms Mokaev’s next fight

Muhammad Mokaev made a huge impact on his professional debut last weekend, during BRAVE CF 37, in Sweden. The 23-0 amateur, who’s been labeled as the “new Khabib Nurmagomedov”, won via dominant and unanimous decision over a bitter rival in Ireland’s Glenn McVeigh.

Hungry and ready for more, Mokaev made sure to ask for a quick turnaround and publicly stated he wanted to fight as soon as possible, preferably in one of the upcoming BRAVE CF cards in Europe within the next weeks.

BRAVE CF President Mohammed Shahid listened carefully, and impressed by Mokaev’s potential, granted the Russian-British phenomenon his wish, confirming that “The Punisher” will be seen inside the BRAVE CF arena soon, more specifically in Poland.

BRAVE CF will land in Poland on September 5th, for its first-ever fight night in the Eastern European Country. Poland will then become the 21st nation to host a BRAVE CF fight card in history.

Despite confirming that Mokaev will have his second pro fight within less than six weeks, Mohammed Shahid didn’t announce who is going to be his opponent. The name of the other part of this Bantamweight bout is expected to be revealed in the upcoming days.

Before going to Poland, though, BRAVE Combat Federation has two more cards in Sweden scheduled. After BRAVE CF 37 last weekend, the promotion will host both BRAVE CF 38 and BRAVE CF 39 in the Scandinavian country.

Both events, as the previous one, will be co-promoter with local organizers Bulldog Fight Night (BFN) and take place, respectively, on August 8 and 15, in Stockholm.