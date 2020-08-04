Watch: Top 6 finishes from Dana White’s Contender Series

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, August 4 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. Ahead of the kick off the promotion released a video, compiling top finishes from the previous seasons, featuring Sean O’Malley, Edmen Shahbazyan, among others. You can watch the compilation up top while the Top 6 list can be found below.
Dana White’s Contender Series Top Finishes
- Sean O’Malley’s first-round knockout of Alfred Khashakyan
- Edmen Shahbazyan’s 40-second TKO of Antonio Jones
- Maycee Barber’s third-round stoppage against Jamie Colleen
- Geoff Neal’s first-round TKO of Chase Waldon
- Dan Ige’s third-round submission of Luis Gomez
- Greg Hardy’s 57-second knockout of Austen Lane