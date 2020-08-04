Search
UFC

Watch: Top 6 finishes from Dana White’s Contender Series

Newswire

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, August 4 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. Ahead of the kick off the promotion released a video, compiling top finishes from the previous seasons, featuring Sean O’Malley, Edmen Shahbazyan, among others. You can watch the compilation up top while the Top 6 list can be found below.

Dana White’s Contender Series Top Finishes

  1. Sean O’Malley’s first-round knockout of Alfred Khashakyan
  2. Edmen Shahbazyan’s 40-second TKO of Antonio Jones
  3. Maycee Barber’s third-round stoppage against Jamie Colleen
  4. Geoff Neal’s first-round TKO of Chase Waldon
  5. Dan Ige’s third-round submission of Luis Gomez
  6. Greg Hardy’s 57-second knockout of Austen Lane

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

UFC Vegas 6 fight card, Lewis vs Oleinik

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
A five-round heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik headlines an upcoming UFC Fight Night card, taking place at APEX in Las Vegas,...
Read more

Watch: Aleksei Oleinik submits Maurice Greene to score UFC 246 Performance of the Night

UFC Newswire - 0
Aleksei Oleinik squares off against Derrick Lewis this weekend in the headliner of UFC Vegas 6. Ahead of the event the promotion...
Read more

Watch: ‘The Black Beast’ Derrick Lewis stops Marcin Tybura in Round 3

UFC Newswire - 0
Derrick Lewis faces Aleksei Oleinik this coming weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 6. Ahead of the event the promotion...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Boxing

KNOCKOUT: I’m always looking for it, says Mike Tyson ahead of Roy Jones Jr fight (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Mike Tyson meets Roy Jones Jr on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Boxing legends faceoff in a sanctioned exhibition...
Read more
UFC

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier joins UFC 254

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker is set for his next appearance inside the Octagon, when he faces fellow-middleweight Jared Cannonier at UFC 254, ESPN...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Ronda Rousey KO’s Bethe Correia in 34 seconds to record her last win in UFC

Newswire - 0
Prior to suffering two back to back defeats against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey reigned as UFC women's bantamweight champion...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

MMA

Bellator 243: Watch Taekwondo and BJJ specialist Benson Henderson in action ahead of rematch with Michael Chandler

Newswire - 0
Benson Henderson faces Michael Chandler in the rematch, which headlines Bellator 243 live on Paramount Network and DAZN on August 7. Ahead of the...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Top 6 finishes from Dana White’s Contender Series

Newswire - 0
Dana White's Contender Series Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, August 4 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. Ahead of the kick off the...
Read more
UFC

UFC Vegas 6 fight card, Lewis vs Oleinik

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
A five-round heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik headlines an upcoming UFC Fight Night card, taking place at APEX in Las Vegas,...
Read more
Lethwei

Watch: Five-round bare knuckle war between Myanmar’s Saw Ba Oo and Tha Pyay Nyo at WLC 4

Newswire - 0
The World Lethwei Championship released a full fight video from its fourth event titled "Bareknuckle-King". The contest features welterweights Saw Ba Oo and Tha...
Read more
Boxing

KNOCKOUT: I’m always looking for it, says Mike Tyson ahead of Roy Jones Jr fight (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Mike Tyson meets Roy Jones Jr on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Boxing legends faceoff in a sanctioned exhibition...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2

August 07, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik

August 08, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Born to Fight 8: Armstrong vs Halangahu

October 03, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan aka UFC Vegas 5 features ten bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST/AWST). The main...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097