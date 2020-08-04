Khabib Nurmagomedov vows to ‘drown’ a ‘very nice guy and good opponent’ Justin Gaethje in ‘the deepest ocean’

The reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and an interim titleholder Justin Gaethje are set to square off in the championship unification on October 24. The contest headlines UFC 254 fight card live on pay-per-view from a yet to be determined location.

“The Eagle” once again took it to Instagram, making a comment on Joe Rogan’s post. The latter shared a video on Tuesday, featuring Gaethje hitting pads with Trevor Whitman.

“Awesome morning at the studio where I had the privilege of seeing the savage Justin Gaethje and the master Trevor Whitman of ONX Sports put in work,” Joe Rogan wrote in a caption. “Thank you also to my brother Shawn Yacoubian for the awesome training session!”

Nurmagomedov was one of over two and a half thousand people to respond. He praised his opponent for being a nice guy and strong opponent, yet vowed to take him out.

“Justin is a very nice guy and good opponent for me, but when octagon close he have to be ready not only boxing match, I’m not Dustin [Poirier] or Tony [Ferguson],” Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote. “I will take him to the deepest ocean and drown him InshaAllah.”

Unbeaten UFC lightweight champion champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) was last seen in action in September 2019, when he retained his belt via third-round submission against Poirier. Prior to that he submitted Conor McGregor in Round 4, after winning a vacant belt by unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta.

Justin Gaethje (22-2) is an interim UFC 155-pound champion, who replaced Nurmagomedov in a fight against Ferguson, after the champion got stuck in Russia due to shut borders caused by coronavirus pandemic. “The Highlight” claimed the belt via fifth-round stoppage of “El Cucuy”.

Earlier, Nurmagomedov made a comment on another Joe Rogan’s post, saying he was facing Gaethje in October and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre the following April. UFC President Dana White also appeared open for an idea of having the final fight of “The Eagle” to be against “GSP”.

Although the blockbuster matchup is pending Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje results, an official booking and everything that comes along with it, Georges St-Pierre reacted on the news in a style of a real competitor, showing his willingness to comeback from retirement and step inside the Octagon one more time (more on this here).