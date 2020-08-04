Search
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vows to ‘drown’ a ‘very nice guy and good opponent’ Justin Gaethje in ‘the deepest ocean’

Parviz Iskenderov
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov / Pic: UFC Facebook

The reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and an interim titleholder Justin Gaethje are set to square off in the championship unification on October 24. The contest headlines UFC 254 fight card live on pay-per-view from a yet to be determined location.

Advertisements

“The Eagle” once again took it to Instagram, making a comment on Joe Rogan’s post. The latter shared a video on Tuesday, featuring Gaethje hitting pads with Trevor Whitman.

“Awesome morning at the studio where I had the privilege of seeing the savage Justin Gaethje and the master Trevor Whitman of ONX Sports put in work,” Joe Rogan wrote in a caption. “Thank you also to my brother Shawn Yacoubian for the awesome training session!”

Nurmagomedov was one of over two and a half thousand people to respond. He praised his opponent for being a nice guy and strong opponent, yet vowed to take him out.

“Justin is a very nice guy and good opponent for me, but when octagon close he have to be ready not only boxing match, I’m not Dustin [Poirier] or Tony [Ferguson],” Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote. “I will take him to the deepest ocean and drown him InshaAllah.”

Unbeaten UFC lightweight champion champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) was last seen in action in September 2019, when he retained his belt via third-round submission against Poirier. Prior to that he submitted Conor McGregor in Round 4, after winning a vacant belt by unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta.

Justin Gaethje (22-2) is an interim UFC 155-pound champion, who replaced Nurmagomedov in a fight against Ferguson, after the champion got stuck in Russia due to shut borders caused by coronavirus pandemic. “The Highlight” claimed the belt via fifth-round stoppage of “El Cucuy”.

Earlier, Nurmagomedov made a comment on another Joe Rogan’s post, saying he was facing Gaethje in October and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre the following April. UFC President Dana White also appeared open for an idea of having the final fight of “The Eagle” to be against “GSP”.

Although the blockbuster matchup is pending Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje results, an official booking and everything that comes along with it, Georges St-Pierre reacted on the news in a style of a real competitor, showing his willingness to comeback from retirement and step inside the Octagon one more time (more on this here).

Advertisements

Share This

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

Watch: Stipe Miocic stops Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title

UFC Newswire - 0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to square off for the third time at UFC 252 on August 15. The video...
Read more

UFC ‘not as of yet’ stripping Jon Jones off light heavyweight title, Dana White

UFC Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones keeps his belt. At least for now. A few weeks back, as well as several other fighters, "Bones"...
Read more

Watch: Top 6 finishes from Dana White’s Contender Series

UFC Newswire - 0
Dana White's Contender Series Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, August 4 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. Ahead of the kick off the...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Watch: Stipe Miocic stops Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title

Newswire - 0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to square off for the third time at UFC 252 on August 15. The video...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vows to ‘drown’ a ‘very nice guy and good opponent’ Justin Gaethje in ‘the deepest ocean’

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and an interim titleholder Justin Gaethje are set to square off in the championship unification on October 24....
Read more
Boxing

KNOCKOUT: I’m always looking for it, says Mike Tyson ahead of Roy Jones Jr fight (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Mike Tyson meets Roy Jones Jr on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Boxing legends faceoff in a sanctioned exhibition...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

Professional Fighters League continues global expansion through multi-year broadcast partnership with Russia’s Telesport Group

Newswire - 0
MMA Fans in Russia Can Tune-In to Telesport and Follow Homegrown Talent's Journeys Through PFL's Regular Season, Playoffs, and Million-Dollar Championship Format Professional Fighters League...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch: Giorgio Petrosyan drops Jo Nattawut with straight left in rematch

Newswire - 0
For those who might have missed, here is a flashback, featuring Giorgio Petrosyan up against Jo Nattawut in the rematch. The pair...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Stipe Miocic stops Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title

Newswire - 0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to square off for the third time at UFC 252 on August 15. The video...
Read more
UFC

UFC ‘not as of yet’ stripping Jon Jones off light heavyweight title, Dana White

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones keeps his belt. At least for now. A few weeks back, as well as several other fighters, "Bones"...
Read more
Kickboxing

NOT FRIENDS: Watch second-round TKO in scrappy clash of heavyweights

Newswire - 0
Trash-talk never really used to be a thing in kickboxing back in the day, unless you were opposite the likes of "Bad Boy" himself,...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2

August 07, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik

August 08, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Born to Fight 8: Armstrong vs Halangahu

October 03, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan aka UFC Vegas 5 features ten bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST/AWST). The main...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097