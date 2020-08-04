NOT FRIENDS: Watch second-round TKO in scrappy clash of heavyweights

Trash-talk never really used to be a thing in kickboxing back in the day, unless you were opposite the likes of “Bad Boy” himself, Badr Hari, just saying. Yet, a modern day brings us a slightly different scenario, and here is a new addition from GLORY Kickboxing, going back to May 2015 in San Diego, where heavyweights Chi Lewis Parry and Xavier Vigney attempted to square all of their differences inside the ring, following a heated weigh-in. Watch the video up top.