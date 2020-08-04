Search
Kickboxing

NOT FRIENDS: Watch second-round TKO in scrappy clash of heavyweights

Newswire

Chi Lewis Parry vs Xavier Vigney

Trash-talk never really used to be a thing in kickboxing back in the day, unless you were opposite the likes of “Bad Boy” himself, Badr Hari, just saying. Yet, a modern day brings us a slightly different scenario, and here is a new addition from GLORY Kickboxing, going back to May 2015 in San Diego, where heavyweights Chi Lewis Parry and Xavier Vigney attempted to square all of their differences inside the ring, following a heated weigh-in. Watch the video up top.

Share This

More
KickboxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik planned for return end of 2020

Kickboxing Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The top strings of heavyweight kickboxing, Badr Hari, Rico Verhoeven and Jamal Ben Saddik are expected to be back inside the squared circle in...
Read more

GLORY Kickboxing schedules two events in Holland early October with fans in attendance

Kickboxing Parviz Iskenderov - 0
A pair of back-to-back GLORY events have been scheduled for October 2 and 3 at Haanger 2 in Katwijk aan Zee near Amsterdam. A...
Read more

Low Kick Kickboxing: Watch Benjamin Adegbuyi chopping legs

Kickboxing Newswire - 0
Romanian heavyweight Benjamin Adegbuyi was scheduled to take on Moroccan-Dutch K-1 legend Badr Hari this past June in a fight, that fell off due...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Watch: Stipe Miocic stops Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title

Newswire - 0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to square off for the third time at UFC 252 on August 15. The video...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vows to ‘drown’ a ‘very nice guy and good opponent’ Justin Gaethje in ‘the deepest ocean’

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and an interim titleholder Justin Gaethje are set to square off in the championship unification on October 24....
Read more
Boxing

KNOCKOUT: I’m always looking for it, says Mike Tyson ahead of Roy Jones Jr fight (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Mike Tyson meets Roy Jones Jr on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Boxing legends faceoff in a sanctioned exhibition...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

Professional Fighters League continues global expansion through multi-year broadcast partnership with Russia’s Telesport Group

Newswire - 0
MMA Fans in Russia Can Tune-In to Telesport and Follow Homegrown Talent's Journeys Through PFL's Regular Season, Playoffs, and Million-Dollar Championship Format Professional Fighters League...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch: Giorgio Petrosyan drops Jo Nattawut with straight left in rematch

Newswire - 0
For those who might have missed, here is a flashback, featuring Giorgio Petrosyan up against Jo Nattawut in the rematch. The pair...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Stipe Miocic stops Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title

Newswire - 0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to square off for the third time at UFC 252 on August 15. The video...
Read more
UFC

UFC ‘not as of yet’ stripping Jon Jones off light heavyweight title, Dana White

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones keeps his belt. At least for now. A few weeks back, as well as several other fighters, "Bones"...
Read more
Kickboxing

NOT FRIENDS: Watch second-round TKO in scrappy clash of heavyweights

Newswire - 0
Trash-talk never really used to be a thing in kickboxing back in the day, unless you were opposite the likes of "Bad Boy" himself,...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2

August 07, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik

August 08, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Born to Fight 8: Armstrong vs Halangahu

October 03, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan aka UFC Vegas 5 features ten bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST/AWST). The main...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097