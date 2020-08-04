Search
UFC Vegas 6 fight card, Lewis vs Oleinik

Parviz Iskenderov
Derrick Lewis
Derrick Lewis in his fight against Roy Nelson / Pic: UFC Facebook

A five-round heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik headlines an upcoming UFC Fight Night card, taking place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 8. The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Omari Akhmedov and Chris Weidman.

Also on the main card another 185-pound matchup, featuring Maki Pitolo and Darren Stewart, and a women’s bantamweight contest between Yana Kunitskaya and Julija Stoliarenko. In addition Beneil Dariush and Scott Holtzman square off at lightweight.

The current (as of writing) UFC Vegas 6 fight card comprises eleven bouts in total. The lineup can be found below. Women’s MMA bout between strawweights Nadia Kassem and Miranda Granger, and a featherweight matchup between Alex Caceres and Giga Chikadze are yet to be listed on the official website of the promotion.

As always, the fight card is subject to change. The recent UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan ended up with only eight bouts, following a number of last minute withdrawals due to various reasons, including positive test for COVID-19 and weight cut issues (results here).

The finalized UFC Vegas 6 card and order of the bouts is expected to be announced shortly.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik card

Main Card

  • Heavyweight Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
  • Middleweight Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman
  • Middleweight Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart
  • Women’s Bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • Lightweight Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

Preliminary Card

  • Welterweight Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
  • Lightweight Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alexander Munoz
  • Middleweight Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman
  • Featherweight Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
  • Featherweight Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett
  • Bantamweight Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Alqaisi
