UFC ‘not as of yet’ stripping Jon Jones off light heavyweight title, Dana White

Two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones keeps his belt. At least for now.

A few weeks back, as well as several other fighters, “Bones” has been vocal, alleging he was being underpaid. The story kicked off, when he apparently asked for $30 million US (approx. $43 million AUD) to fight knockout artist Francis Ngannou at heavyweight. After they didn’t come to an agreement with UFC President Dana White, Jones appeared to be ready to relinquish his belt.

The bottom line is that he is not scheduled for his next title defense, or simply saying “he’s not fighting”. As understood, unless the things get figured out on the financial side of the fight game, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time is currently on the sidelines.

White seems to have no problem with this, and he is moving forward with those willing to step inside the Octagon in the near future. Nevertheless, at this stage Jon Jones remains the champion. Although there have been calls for an interim belt to be contested, the promotion is yet to show its interest in such request.

“You know as much as I know,” Dana White said to Barstool Sports when asked about the current situation with Jon Jones. “The last time he said ‘I’m not fighting’, he’s not fighting, so. We are feeling this thing out. When it is time for him to fight, we will see.”

Jon Jones (26-1, 1NC) was last in action this past February. Battling it out in the headliner of UFC 247, he scored a unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes and made the third successful defense of his belt in his second reign.

When asked whether there were any thoughts to strip Jon Jones off his title, Dana White said “Not as of yet”.