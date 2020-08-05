Bellator MMA launches exclusive channel on Pluto TV

Bellator MMA and Pluto TV, ViacomCBS companies, today announced that they have partnered to launch an exclusive channel on Pluto TV with iconic, action-packed past matches showcasing legendary talent and champions all from Bellator’s extensive library of content. The Bellator MMA channel on Pluto TV officially launched today with nonstop, adrenaline-rich entertainment and can be found in the “Sports” category on the leading, free streaming television service in the US.

The Bellator MMA channel on Pluto TV will debut with more than 500 fights from Bellator’s vast collection of past events. Fans will see historic bouts featuring current world champions Ryan Bader, Douglas Lima, Patricio “Pitbull” and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, as well as other iconic names and top talent in the sport, including Fedor Emelianenko, Michael Chandler, Gegard Mousasi, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, A.J. McKee, Benson Henderson, Jake Hager, Michael “Venom” Page and Chael Sonnen.

The Bellator MMA channel on Pluto TV can be accessed directly by clicking here: pluto.tv/live-tv/bellator-mma

“I am excited for the launch of the Bellator MMA channel on Pluto TV that will feature unlimited access to our extensive content library,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “This is a great way to increase the promotion’s visibility across additional ViacomCBS platforms, while giving our fans the opportunity to relive these incredible moments from inside the Bellator cage.”

“We are excited to welcome a renowned and respected mixed martial arts organization like Bellator MMA to Pluto TV. Being a part of the ViacomCBS organization affords us unique access to a coveted portfolio of premium brands and properties with built-in fanbases, like Bellator, that further differentiates the types of programming we can stream on Pluto TV,” states Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy & Global Partnerships at Pluto TV. “The launch of Bellator MMA as an exclusive channel on Pluto TV brings free and easy access to millions of new and existing fans, with premium content that is guaranteed to really pack a punch.”

Pluto TV offers hundreds of channels and thousands of movies and television series on-demand to a domestic audience of over 24 million users. With over 100,000 hours of premium content available on the platform, Pluto TV is available across all major mobile, connected TV and web-based devices and has a global footprint spanning three continents across 22 countries.