Luis Rodriguez, Jerome Rivera fail UFC contract win, Uros Medic ‘star of the show’, Dana White

Following the fight results of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4 Week 1, UFC President welcomed three fighters out of four bouts to the promotion.

“That was easy work,” Dana White said after the event. “The first fight with [Jordan] Leavitt – he goes in and takes [Jose] Flores down. Flores has five submissions, and I’m like ‘Why would you take this guy down, when you know that’s a bla bla bla’. Submits him easily. Plus he just fought like three weeks ago and won. I love his attitude. Welcome to the UFC, kid.”

The second bout saw Jerome Rivera taking the win by unanimous decision against Luis Rodriguez. Yet, UFC President appeared not yet convinced to hand out the deal.

“The Rodriguez-Rivera fight. I absolutely disagree with the judges, and how two judges could have that fight 30-27,” White said. “Insanity. I think both of these guys are talented guys, and a kid like Rodriguez is only 21 years old, and he was 11-1 coming into this thing. He’s got a lot to learn. Both of these guys will be in the UFC someday, I think, just not tonight.”

Uros Medic had a fairly quick night in the office when he stopped Mikey Gonzalez with strikes. He was named a “Star of the show”.

“Medic, wow. He was without a doubt the star of the show tonight. This kid is explosive, powerful, badass, 100 percent finish rate. This dude is right up my alley. I love him. Welcome to the UFC, kid.”

The headline bout ended in favor of Dustin Jacoby, who scored a unanimous decision against Ty Flores. In addition, he received a UFC contract.

“The main event was a tougher one for me,” White said. “Obviously, Dustin, you can tell, is a more seasoned fighter. Great technique, he is an exciting guy, he moves forward, he doesn’t try to lay around and win a fight. Even when he got tired he was exchanging. He fought a guy, who is seriously tough and durable. I also think that the fight could have been stopped in the second round. I am going to give him a shot. Dustin, good luck in the UFC, buddy.”

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4 Week 2 is scheduled for August 11.