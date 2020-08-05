Search
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 4 Week 1 results and UFC contract winners

Parviz Iskenderov

The first week of Dana White’s Contender Series is in the books. The fourth season of weekly program kicked off on Tuesday, August 4 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, featuring four bouts.

Dustin Jacoby came out victorious by unanimous decision against Ty Flores after three rounds. Uros Medic stopped Mikey Gonzalez with strikes in Round 1. Jerome Rivera defeated Luis Rodriguez by unanimous decision, and Jordan Leavitt submitted Luke Flores in the first.

After the event UFC President Dana White welcomed some of the fighters to the promotion. Leavitt was the first to be announced as the winner of UFC contract.

The fight between Jerome Rivera and Luis Rodriguez saw, one can say, a controversial decision. None of them join the UFC as of yet.

Uros Medic, who Dana White called the star of the show, received the contract, as well as the winner of the headline bout, Dustin Jacoby.

Check out the fight results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Week 1 Results

Dustin Jacoby def. Ty Flores by unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27 x2)

Uros Medic def. Mikey Gonzalez by TKO (strikes, R1 at 2:12)

Jerome Rivera def. Luis Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Jordan Leavitt def. Luke Flores by submission (arm-triangle choke, R1 at 4:15)

