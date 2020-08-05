Professional Fighters League continues global expansion through multi-year broadcast partnership with Russia’s Telesport Group

MMA Fans in Russia Can Tune-In to Telesport and Follow Homegrown Talent’s Journeys Through PFL’s Regular Season, Playoffs, and Million-Dollar Championship Format

Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA through a Regular season, Playoffs, and Championship format, today announced an international distribution partnership with Telesport Group in Russia. As a rights holder to several federations and leading national and international sporting events, including the Olympic Games through 2024, UEFA Euro 2020, Russian Football Cup and more, Telesport now adds premium MMA content to its portfolio with the PFL.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Telesport will broadcast live PFL Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship events. PFL programming on Telesport will also include classic fights from PFL’s vault, including Magomed Magomedkerimov’s million-dollar performance in the 2018 PFL welterweight championship, Ali Isaev’s undefeated run to the 2019 PFL heavyweight championship, and Movlid Khaybulaev’s viral flying knee KO of Damon Jackson. Original programming created by PFL Studios – a fully integrated global media division of the Professional Fighters League producing original MMA content for all platforms including television, digital and mobile – will also be featured.

“Professional Fighters League has experienced tremendous domestic and international growth, and with fighters from 25 countries around the world, we are committed to delivering our brand of thrilling, high-quality, differentiated MMA action to a global audience,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL. “Russia is a country that has consistently produced elite MMA talent, many of whom have made a name for themselves in the United States with the PFL. We’re excited to partner with Telesport and provide a rabid fan base of MMA enthusiasts with premium, year-round MMA content, and the opportunity to support homegrown talent.”

PFL is working with global distribution agency Fighting Spirit on the league’s international media rights distribution plan and partnerships.