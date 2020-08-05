Search
Press Release

Professional Fighters League continues global expansion through multi-year broadcast partnership with Russia’s Telesport Group

Newswire
Professional Fighters League
Professional Fighters League event cage

PFL Continues to Provide Top Russian Talent a Global Platform to Showcase their Skills and Become Stars

MMA Fans in Russia Can Tune-In to Telesport and Follow Homegrown Talent’s Journeys Through PFL’s Regular Season, Playoffs, and Million-Dollar Championship Format

Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA through a Regular season, Playoffs, and Championship format, today announced an international distribution partnership with Telesport Group in Russia. As a rights holder to several federations and leading national and international sporting events, including the Olympic Games through 2024, UEFA Euro 2020, Russian Football Cup and more, Telesport now adds premium MMA content to its portfolio with the PFL.

Advertisements

As part of the multi-year agreement, Telesport will broadcast live PFL Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship events. PFL programming on Telesport will also include classic fights from PFL’s vault, including Magomed Magomedkerimov’s million-dollar performance in the 2018 PFL welterweight championship, Ali Isaev’s undefeated run to the 2019 PFL heavyweight championship, and Movlid Khaybulaev’s viral flying knee KO of Damon Jackson. Original programming created by PFL Studios – a fully integrated global media division of the Professional Fighters League producing original MMA content for all platforms including television, digital and mobile – will also be featured.

“Professional Fighters League has experienced tremendous domestic and international growth, and with fighters from 25 countries around the world, we are committed to delivering our brand of thrilling, high-quality, differentiated MMA action to a global audience,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL. “Russia is a country that has consistently produced elite MMA talent, many of whom have made a name for themselves in the United States with the PFL. We’re excited to partner with Telesport and provide a rabid fan base of MMA enthusiasts with premium, year-round MMA content, and the opportunity to support homegrown talent.”

PFL is working with global distribution agency Fighting Spirit on the league’s international media rights distribution plan and partnerships.

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAPress Release

Add a comment

Related

Professional Fighters League CEO Peter Murray taps top media executive to lead communications

Press Release Newswire - 0
The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has named Loren Mack Vice President of Corporate Communications. Mack, with over 15 years of experience in media and...
Read more

Rory MacDonald, former Bellator champ & UFC title contender joins PFL

MMA Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Canadian mixed martial artist Rory MacDonald exists Bellator MMA. Former welterweight champion has signed with Professional Fighters League and is expected to...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

Watch: Stipe Miocic stops Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title

Newswire - 0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to square off for the third time at UFC 252 on August 15. The video...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov vows to ‘drown’ a ‘very nice guy and good opponent’ Justin Gaethje in ‘the deepest ocean’

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
The reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and an interim titleholder Justin Gaethje are set to square off in the championship unification on October 24....
Read more
Boxing

KNOCKOUT: I’m always looking for it, says Mike Tyson ahead of Roy Jones Jr fight (video)

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Mike Tyson meets Roy Jones Jr on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Boxing legends faceoff in a sanctioned exhibition...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Press Release

Professional Fighters League continues global expansion through multi-year broadcast partnership with Russia’s Telesport Group

Newswire - 0
MMA Fans in Russia Can Tune-In to Telesport and Follow Homegrown Talent's Journeys Through PFL's Regular Season, Playoffs, and Million-Dollar Championship Format Professional Fighters League...
Read more
Kickboxing

Watch: Giorgio Petrosyan drops Jo Nattawut with straight left in rematch

Newswire - 0
For those who might have missed, here is a flashback, featuring Giorgio Petrosyan up against Jo Nattawut in the rematch. The pair...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Stipe Miocic stops Daniel Cormier to reclaim UFC heavyweight title

Newswire - 0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to square off for the third time at UFC 252 on August 15. The video...
Read more
UFC

UFC ‘not as of yet’ stripping Jon Jones off light heavyweight title, Dana White

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
Two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones keeps his belt. At least for now. A few weeks back, as well as several other fighters, "Bones"...
Read more
Kickboxing

NOT FRIENDS: Watch second-round TKO in scrappy clash of heavyweights

Newswire - 0
Trash-talk never really used to be a thing in kickboxing back in the day, unless you were opposite the likes of "Bad Boy" himself,...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2

August 07, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik

August 08, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Born to Fight 8: Armstrong vs Halangahu

October 03, 2020

Kickboxing

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results

Parviz Iskenderov - 0
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan aka UFC Vegas 5 features ten bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST/AWST). The main...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097