Zaur Dzhavadov tops LNK Fight Night 16 in WKN international kickboxing title fight

The world-class kickboxing is set to resume in Latvia on August 29, when LNK Fight Night 16 takes place at Studio69 in Riga. The main event is expected to see Azerbaijani-Latvian Zaur Dzhavadov up against French Racim Batouche. The pair battles it out for WKN International middleweight title.

The contest is pending international travel confirmation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Zaur Dzhavadov last fought in July 2019, when he defeated Giorgi Kankava by unanimous decision. Earlier in his career he earned WKN European middleweight title via fourth-round stoppage of Jozef Kolodzej, and was then scheduled to challenge for the World Kickboxing Network Middleweight belt this past April.

The second world title challenger was planned to be determined mid March in France in a four-man title eliminator Grand Prix. Both events fell off due to lockdown.

Racim Batouche was last in action early March in Villejuif, where he stopped Nesman Tra in the first round. His resume also features 4-1 in MMA, including a trio of wins via first-round submission and a unanimous decision.

LNK Fight Night 16 in Riga, LATVIA August 29 Live on PPV WKN International Middleweight Championship / Oriental Rules

LNK Fight Night 16 also features the all-Latvian cruiserweight boxing bout between Kristaps Zile and Milans Volkovs.