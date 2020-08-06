BRAVE CF introduces most stacked fight card from the ‘European Invasion’ this Saturday

A former champion looking for revenge, a one-time title challenger in search of validation; two explosive Super Lightweight bouts that highlight the need for a 74kg weight class; and the next two big things at Bantamweight. This is the main card of BRAVE CF 38, headlined by Abdoul Abdouraguimov and Carl Booth and taking place this Saturday, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Abdoul is coming off back-to-back battles with the current Welterweight titleholder Jarrah Al-Selawe, who handed him his first pro loss in their last encounter. “The Conqueror”, one of the most underrated submission artists in Europe, is looking to get a third crack at “The Jordanian Lion” with a win over Booth.

The Englishman has been on a tear as of late, after being so close to BRAVE CF gold. At BRAVE CF 8, he was supposed to face Mohammad Fakhreddine for the first-ever Welterweight title, but his opponent fell ill during his weight cut, and Carlston Harris stepped in, stifling Booth’s striking with his wrestling.

Carl then fought Al-Selawe for the second time – after beating the current champ by KO before BRAVE CF. This time, however, Jarrah was the better man, beating Booth by decision. The two losses forced the Nottingham native to take a step back and work on his defensive wrestling which has been showcased in his latest wins, over tough Dino Bagattin and Hayder Hassan.

In the Super Lightweight division, two pivotal bouts take center stage at BRAVE CF 38, which showcases why this weight-class is so important for the sport. Too big for Lightweight, too small for Welterweight, both Mario Saeed and Benoit St. Denis hope to thrive at 165lbs, with a view to challenging champ Eldar Eldarov.

The same can be said about Dutch striker Djamil Chan and grappler Issa Isakov. Even though both men are coming off losses, they hope to use BRAVE CF 38 to kickstart their career, as they found themselves in the same predicament as their co-main event counterparts.

In the Bantamweight division, a young, hungry fighter will have the chance to mix it up with an established contender. Bernando Sopai is only 21, but has been dominating the local scene in Greece and Albania, and will have his shot at the international stage. He will take on Tariq Ismail, who’s truly one of the most underrated Bantamweights in the world, and has shown in his first two BRAVE CF appearances that he’s dangerous at 135lbs and 145lbs.

As if it wasn’t enough, BRAVE CF 38 will also host a short turnaround for Malin Hermansson. Victorious at BRAVE CF 35, she will face off against her countrywoman Elin Oberg in a Flyweight matchup that can catapult her to the top of the division worldwide.

BRAVE CF 38 fight card

Welterweight: Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Carl Booth

Super Lightweight: Benoit St. Denis vs. Mario Saeed

Bantamweight: Bernando Sopai vs. Tariq Ismail

Super Lightweight: Issa Isakov vs. Djamil Chan

Flyweight: Malin Hermansson vs. Elin Oberg

Catchweight: Dilmurod Movlonov vs. David Jacobsson

Catchweight: Joakim Jankovic vs. Robert Nystrom

Bantamweight: Jonny Touma vs. Moher Azizi

Catchweight: PK Zadeh vs. Wasiu Idowu