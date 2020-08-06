Search
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs 4-Man Muay Thai Tournament Winner

Parviz Iskenderov
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao / Pic: ONE Championship

ONE Championship

Riding the six-fight win streak, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will make the fourth defense of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title against the last man standing of a four-man knockout tournament. The roster of eliminator includes his Thai-fellows, Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym, Kulabdam Sor.Jor.Piek-U-Thai and Sangmanee Sor Tienpo.

To win the tournament and earn a shot at the belt, the competitor has to go through semi-final and final. The semi-final bouts are scheduled for No Surrender 2 and 3 taking place in Bangkok, Thailand on August 14 and August 21, respectively.

The first semi-final features Saemapetch Fairtex up against Rodlek PK. Saenchai Muaythaigym. The second will see Sangmanee Klong Suanpluresort face off Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai. The winners of the these bouts will meet one another in the final title eliminator at a future event.

The tournament promo video hit the stream today and you can watch it below.

Some of the competitors are familiar with each other.

Nong-O KO’d Saemapetch in the fourth round in November 2019, making the third successful defense of his belt. Saemapetch has previously faced and defeated Rodlek by knockout back in 2014.

Once the tournament completes, its’ eventual winner will have a date to challenge the champion.

