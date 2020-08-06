Professional Fighters League launches OTT Platform, delivering fans free access to year-round premium PFL content

Professional Fighters League (PFL), the first organization ever to present MMA through a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship format, today rolled out a new OTT platform, providing fight fans with access to hundreds of hours of premium PFL content wherever they are, with no restrictions. The PFL MMA app is available now for free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire, Android, and iOS devices.

“With the launch of our first OTT platform, we’re excited to fulfill the growing global demand for our product by providing fight fans around the world with free access to premium PFL content wherever, whenever and however they want to consume it,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “Professional Fighters League is a media and content company. As we continue to grow, innovate, and reimagine MMA, we have placed an emphasis on engaging fans all year long through impactful storytelling and unprecedented access to the sport, our fighters, and the action inside the cage. As the app continues to evolve, this will especially be a destination for international fans outside the US.”

PFL Unlocks Its Vault – Access Classic Fights On Demand

Professional Fighters League is delivering a full fight library, from classic matchups to million-dollar championship fights, featuring PFL stars such as Kayla Harrison, Ray Cooper and Emiliano Sordi. Fans will also gain access to never-before-seen World Series of Fighting matchups. Relive all the memorable moments in one location, at your fingertips.

Enjoy Original Programming From PFL Studios

In addition to event replays, fans will enjoy original storytelling from PFL Studios, a fully integrated global media division of the Professional Fighters League producing original MMA content for all platforms including television, digital and mobile. Murray drew inspiration for PFL Studios from his time with NFL Films and has assembled a top executive team, including Executive Producer and 16-time Emmy winner George Greenberg and Chief Digital Officer Dan Ghosh-Roy, to lead the effort.

Go Behind-The-Scenes

PFL MMA will feature exclusive, never-before-seen interviews and footage that will provide fans with unprecedented access to the league. Hear from PFL stars like Rory MacDonald and personalities like MMA legend Randy Couture, in addition to celebrity fans.

The league will monetize the OTT platform through sponsorship and advertising opportunities for leading brand partners, in addition to microtransaction purchases for fans tied to gaming and exclusive content.

Professional Fighters League partnered with ViewLift to bring the PFL MMA OTT platform to life. ViewLift offers end-to-end solutions for creating, launching, and monetizing video applications across mobile, over-the-top, connected TV and game consoles.

The PFL has quickly become the most innovative league with the use of SmartCage™ technology to deliver real-time fighter data and analytics, referred to as Cagenomics™.