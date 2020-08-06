UFC 252: Judges and referee assigned for Miocic vs Cormier third fight

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight on August 15, battling it out in the main event of UFC 252 live on pay-per-view from Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The contest features the current heavyweight champion up against former two-division titleholder in the ultimate rematch. The names of judges and referee officiating a highly anticipated matchup have been announced today.

Advertisements

Marc Goddard will be the third man inside the Octagon overseeing Miocic vs Cormier 3. The judges, scoring UFC 252 main event cageside, are Derek Cleary, Sal D’Amato and Junichiro Kamijo. The appointed officials received a unanimous vote from the Nevada Athletic Commission on recommendations from executive director Bob Bennett, MMA Fighting reported.

Both previous Miocic vs. Cormier fights ended prior to the final bell.

Their first fight in July 2018 saw then light heavyweight champion “DC” knocking Miocic out in the first round to claim heavyweight belt and become a double UFC champion (full fight video here). Miocic took the revenge and reclaimed the belt when he stopped Cormier in the fourth round of their rematch in August 2019 (watch full fight here).

Their third championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (19-3) is making the first defense of his belt in his second reign. Prior to losing the title against Cormier in their first fight, he had made three successful defenses.

Former two-division UFC champion and future hall of famer Daniel Cormier (22-2, 1 NC) is making his final appearance inside the Octagon.