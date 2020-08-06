Search
UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar poster released

Parviz Iskenderov
Pedro Munhoz
Pedro Munhoz / Pic: UFC Facebook

UFC Vegas 7

Pedro Munhoz goes up against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC Vegas 7. MMA event is scheduled for August 22 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout at bantamweight.

The matchup has been made official today. In addition the promotion released an official poster for the event, which also features the co-main event competitors, Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall, who do battle at middleweight. Check it out below.

The Munhoz vs Edgar bout has been previously booked for UFC Fight Night held mid July. The contest didn’t go ahead after Munhoz tested positive for coronavirus.

In his previous appearance inside the Octagon in June 2019 Pedro Munhoz (18-4, 1 NC) dropped a unanimous decision against Aljamain Sterling, which snapped his three-fight win streak. Prior to that he knocked out Cody Garbrandt in the first round to score the “Fight of the Night” bonus award at UFC 235.

Frankie Edgar (23-8-1) lost two bouts in a row. He last fought in December 2019 when he was stopped by “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the first round. Before that he dropped a unanimous decision against then featherweight champion Max Holloway. Edgar’s last win goes back to April 2018 when he defeated Cub Swanson by unanimous decision.

The list of announced to date bouts for UFC Vegas 7 can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar card

  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar
  • Yoel Romero vs. Uriah Hall
  • Mariya Agapova vs. Shana Dobson
  • Mizuki Inoue vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Angela Hill vs. Michelle Waterson
  • Ovince Saint Preux vs. Shamil Gamzatov
  • Daniel Rodriguez vs. Takashi Sato
  • Mike Rodríguez vs. Marcin Prachnio
  • Dwight Grant vs. Jared Gooden
