Yoel Romero vs Uriah Hall co-headlines UFC Vegas 7

A three-round middleweight bout between Yoel Romero and Uriah Hall has been made official. The pair squares off in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 175, taking place at APEX in Las Vegas, NV on August 22.

Advertisements

Yoel Romero (13-5) lost three of his previous bouts. Most recently he dropped a unanimous decision against the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, when the pair went a full distance in the headliner of UFC 248 in March. Prior to that “Soldier of God” was defeated by Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker by unanimous and split decision, respectively.

Uriah Hall (15-9) is riding the two-fight win streak. He was last in action in September 2019, when he took the win by split decision against Antonio Carlos Junior. Before that he knocked out Bevon Lewis in the third round.

Coming soon! ? Munhoz-Edgar takes the main event slot of #UFCVegas7 w/ Romero-Hall joining the action. pic.twitter.com/0Av4kMCNkN — UFC (@ufc) August 5, 2020

In the main event of UFC Vegas 7 Pedro Munhoz goes up against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in a five-round bout at bantamweight.

The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.