Bellator 243 results, start time in USA, Australia, how to watch live, Chandler vs Henderson 2

Bellator 243 features the ten-fight card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. MMA event is headlined by lightweights Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson, squaring off in the rematch.

In the co-main event Timothy Johnson and Matt Mitrione do battle at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 243 live

MMA fans can watch Bellator 243 live on Paramount Network and DAZN, as well as on Sky Sports in the UK. The main card date and start time in the US is scheduled for Friday, August 7 at 10pm ET / 9pm CT / 7pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, August 8 at 12pm AEST / 10am AWST.

The preliminary card is streamed on the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

Bellator 243: Chandler vs Henderson 2 results

Main Card (12pm AEST / 10am AWST)

Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson

Timothy Johnson vs. Matt Mitrione

Myles Jury vs. Georgi Karakhanyan

Sabah Homasi vs. Curtis Millender

Preliminary Card (9am AEST / 7:15 am AWST)

Adam Borics vs. Mike Hamel

A.J. Agazarm vs. Cris Lencioni

Charlie Campbell vs. Nainoa Dung

Mark Gardner vs. Dalton Rosta

Grant Neal vs. Hamza Salim

Tara Graff vs. Valerie Loureda