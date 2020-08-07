Search
Results

Bellator 243 results, start time in USA, Australia, how to watch live, Chandler vs Henderson 2

Parviz Iskenderov
Bellator 243 Michael Chandler vs Benson Henderson
Bellator 243: Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson faceoff ahead of rematch / Pic: Bellator MMA

Bellator 243 features the ten-fight card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. MMA event is headlined by lightweights Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson, squaring off in the rematch.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Timothy Johnson and Matt Mitrione do battle at heavyweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 243 live

MMA fans can watch Bellator 243 live on Paramount Network and DAZN, as well as on Sky Sports in the UK. The main card date and start time in the US is scheduled for Friday, August 7 at 10pm ET / 9pm CT / 7pm PT. In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, August 8 at 12pm AEST / 10am AWST.

The preliminary card is streamed on the promotion’s channel on YouTube.

Get fight results below.

Bellator 243: Chandler vs Henderson 2 results

Main Card (12pm AEST / 10am AWST)

Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson

Timothy Johnson vs. Matt Mitrione

Myles Jury vs. Georgi Karakhanyan

Sabah Homasi vs. Curtis Millender

Preliminary Card (9am AEST / 7:15 am AWST)

Adam Borics vs. Mike Hamel

A.J. Agazarm vs. Cris Lencioni

Charlie Campbell vs. Nainoa Dung

Mark Gardner vs. Dalton Rosta

Grant Neal vs. Hamza Salim

Tara Graff vs. Valerie Loureda

Advertisements

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

Bellator 243: Chandler vs Henderson 2 weigh-in faceoffs

Photos 0
Following the official Bellator 243 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts...
Read more

Bellator 243 weigh-in results and video

MMA 0
Bellator 243 features Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson squaring off in the rematch live on Paramount Network and DAZN on August 7. Ahead of...
Read more

Bellator MMA launches exclusive channel on Pluto TV

Press Release 0
Bellator MMA and Pluto TV, ViacomCBS companies, today announced that they have partnered to launch an exclusive channel on Pluto TV with...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Entertainment

Eminem featured artist on UFC 4 with Godzilla

0
MMA world went ballistic following a fresh release of UFC 4. In addition to an updated lineup of top ranked fighters, crossover...
Read more
UFC

Preview UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs Oleinik (video)

0
Heavyweights Derrick Lewis 23-7 1 NC) and Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1) battle it out in the main event of UFC Vegas 6 taking place at...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252: Judges and referee assigned for Miocic vs Cormier third fight

0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight on August 15, battling it out in the main event of UFC 252 live...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

Muay Thai

Despite three defeats in a row Yodsanklai Fairtex vows to be back

0
Yodsanklai Fairtex is riding, what appears to be, the longest defeat-streak in his career. Nevertheless, the famed Muay Thai fighter is looking to rise...
Read more
Results

Bellator 243 results, start time in USA, Australia, how to watch live, Chandler vs Henderson 2

0
Bellator 243 features the ten-fight card at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. MMA event is headlined by lightweights Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson,...
Read more
Entertainment

Eminem featured artist on UFC 4 with Godzilla

0
MMA world went ballistic following a fresh release of UFC 4. In addition to an updated lineup of top ranked fighters, crossover...
Read more
Lethwei

Souris Manfredi competes with Maisha Katz for historic World Lethwei Championship title

0
World Lethwei Championship (WLC), the world's largest bareknuckle fighting organisation, will return to action on 28 August with an international fight card in a...
Read more
Photos

Bellator 243: Chandler vs Henderson 2 weigh-in faceoffs

0
Following the official Bellator 243 weigh-in ceremony (results and video here) the fighters came face to face ahead of their respective bouts...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2

August 07, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik

August 08, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results

0
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan aka UFC Vegas 5 features ten bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST/AWST). The main...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097