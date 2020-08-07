Watch Bellator 243 official weigh-in video live stream

Bellator 243 features Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson squaring off in the rematch live on Paramount Network and DAZN on August 7. Ahead of the event the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

The Bellator 243 ceremonial weigh-in start time in the US is set for Thursday, August 6 at 11am EST / 10am CST. In Australia the schedule converts to Friday, August 7 at 1am AEST / Thursday, August 6 at 11pm AWST. You can watch the live stream up top.

The full Bellator 243 weigh-in results and fight card can be found below.

Bellator 243 weigh-in results

Main Card

Michael Chandler (155.9) vs. Benson Henderson (155.6)

Timothy Johnson (263.2) vs. Matt Mitrione (262.6)

Myles Jury (155.5) vs. Georgi Karakhanyan (155.5)

Sabah Homasi (175) vs. Curtis Millender (174)

Preliminary Card

Adam Borics (150.2) vs. Mike Hamel (154.6)*

A.J. Agazarm (145.3) vs. Cris Lencioni (145.8)

Charlie Campbell (155.8) vs. Nainoa Dung (155.1)

Mark Gardner (184.8) vs. Dalton Rosta (185.7)

Grant Neal (204.7) vs. Hamza Salim (205.1)

Tara Graff (125) vs. Valerie Loureda (125.3)

*Missed weight.