Eminem featured artist on UFC 4 with Godzilla

Parviz Iskenderov

'This is just the song to go ballistic on'

MMA world went ballistic following a fresh release of UFC 4. In addition to an updated lineup of top ranked fighters, crossover competitors, new venues and everything in between, the list of featured artists includes the king of rap himself, Eminem with his song “Godzilla” (ft. Juice WRLD).

“Godzilla” is Track 7 from the “Music to Be Murdered By” album released in January 2020. Now it is also one of the UFC 4 soundtracks.

“‘This is just the song to go ballistic on’ Godzilla [emoji] the soundtrack for UFC 4 just dropped,” Marshall Mathers captioned an image on Twitter, that also features “BMF” Jorge Masvidal and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Godzilla music video hit the stream in March. Directed by Cole Bennett, it features appearances of former undisputed world heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson, legend rapper Dr. Dre, as well as a dedication to Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins at the end.

If you haven’t yet, you can watch it up top.

As for UFC 4, among the “pre-order bonuses”, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua battle it out inside the UFC Octagon (as per EA’s website). Yes, current heavyweight boxing world champions throw punches, wearing 4oz gloves.

The all-new UFC 4 Top 10 fighters is headlined by two-division champion Amanda Nunes. Jon Jones is number 2, while Khabib Nurmagomedov is ranked No.3. The full list, including retired from fighting Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo, can be found below.

UFC 4 Top 10 fighters

  1. Amanda Nunes
  2. Jon Jones
  3. Khabib Nurmagomedov
  4. Valentina Shevchenko
  5. Henry Cejudo
  6. Israel Adesanya
  7. Weili Zhang
  8. Stipe Miocic
  9. Georges St-Pierre
  10. Kamaru Usman
