Search
UFC

Watch: Jairzinho Rozenstruik debuts in UFC with TKO against Junior Albini

Newswire

Full Fight

Jairzinho Rozenstruik goes up against former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at the upcoming UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 on August 15. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring Surinamese mixed martial artist and ex-kickboxer in his debut inside the Octagon in February 2019, when he stopped Junior Albini with head kick and punches in the second round. You can watch the bout up top.

Share This

More
Latest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs Oleinik start time in USA, Australia, how to watch live and full fight card

UFC 0
UFC Fight Night 174 features twelve bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The headline-bout is a clash of heavyweights between ranked No.4 Derrick...
Read more

UFC 252: Judges and referee assigned for Miocic vs Cormier third fight

UFC 0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight on August 15, battling it out in the main event of UFC 252 live...
Read more

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar poster released

UFC 0
Pedro Munhoz goes up against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC Vegas 7. MMA event is scheduled for August...
Read more

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

UFC

UFC 252: Judges and referee assigned for Miocic vs Cormier third fight

0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight on August 15, battling it out in the main event of UFC 252 live...
Read more
Muay Thai

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs 4-Man Muay Thai Tournament Winner

0
Riding the six-fight win streak, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will make the fourth defense of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title against the last man standing...
Read more
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar poster released

0
Pedro Munhoz goes up against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC Vegas 7. MMA event is scheduled for August...
Read more

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

UFC

UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs Oleinik start time in USA, Australia, how to watch live and full fight card

0
UFC Fight Night 174 features twelve bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The headline-bout is a clash of heavyweights between ranked No.4 Derrick...
Read more
MMA

Watch Bellator 243 official weigh-in video live stream

0
Bellator 243 features Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson squaring off in the rematch live on Paramount Network and DAZN on August 7. Ahead of...
Read more
UFC

Watch: Jairzinho Rozenstruik debuts in UFC with TKO against Junior Albini

0
Jairzinho Rozenstruik goes up against former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at the upcoming UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 on August 15. Ahead...
Read more
UFC

UFC 252: Judges and referee assigned for Miocic vs Cormier third fight

0
Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet in the trilogy fight on August 15, battling it out in the main event of UFC 252 live...
Read more
Lethwei

Watch: Top 3 KOs from WLC 5: Knockout War

0
For those enjoying bare knuckle fighting, ultimately leading to knockouts, World Lethwei Championship released the video, featuring the Top 3 KOs from its fifth...
Read more

Fight Schedule

Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2

August 07, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik

August 08, 2020

MMA

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

In Case You Missed It

Results

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan results

0
UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan aka UFC Vegas 5 features ten bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV on August 2 (AEST/AWST). The main...

© Copyright 2020 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097