Watch: Jairzinho Rozenstruik debuts in UFC with TKO against Junior Albini

Jairzinho Rozenstruik goes up against former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos at the upcoming UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 on August 15. Ahead of the event the promotion released the full fight video, featuring Surinamese mixed martial artist and ex-kickboxer in his debut inside the Octagon in February 2019, when he stopped Junior Albini with head kick and punches in the second round. You can watch the bout up top.