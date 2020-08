Chris Weidman faces Omari Akhmedov in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 6 this coming weekend (start time here). Ahead of the event the promotion released the video, featuring former middleweight champion recording his Top 5 finishes to date, which includes a pair of TKOs against Mark Munoz and Vitor Belfort, submissions of Kelvin Gastelum and Jesse Bongfeldt, and famous second-round knockout of Anderson Silva. You can watch it up top.