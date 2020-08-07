UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs Oleinik start time in USA, Australia, how to watch live and full fight card

UFC Fight Night 174 features twelve bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The headline-bout is a clash of heavyweights between ranked No.4 Derrick Lewis (23-7 1 NC) and ranked No.10 Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1).

Advertisements

The co-headline bout is a middleweight matchup between former UFC 185-pound champion Chris Weidman (14-5) and Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1). The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik schedule in the United States

UFC Vegas 6 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, August 8 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT when MMA action begins on the preliminary card live on ESPN+. The main card is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT also on ESPN+.

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, August 7

12 pm ET / 9 am PT

ESPN+

Pre-Show

5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

ESPN2

UFC Live

Saturday, August 8

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

ESPN+

Preliminary Card

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

ESPN+

Main Card

Sunday August 9 / Saturday, August 8

Advertisements

12 am ET / 9 pm PT

ESPN+

Post-Show

UFC Vegas 6 start time in Australia and how to watch

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik live on Fight Pass on Sunday, August 9. The action begins on the preliminary card starting at 8am AEST / 6am AWST. The main card follows at 11am AEST / 9am AWST.

UFC Vegas 6 fight card

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman

Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

Preliminary Card

Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli

Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz

Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman

Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes

Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett

Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Qaisi