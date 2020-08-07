UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs Oleinik start time in USA, Australia, how to watch live and full fight card

UFC Fight Night 174 features twelve bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The headline-bout is a clash of heavyweights between ranked No.4 Derrick Lewis (23-7 1 NC) and ranked No.10 Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1).
The co-headline bout is a middleweight matchup between former UFC 185-pound champion Chris Weidman (14-5) and Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1). The full fight card can be found below.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik schedule in the United States
UFC Vegas 6 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, August 8 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT when MMA action begins on the preliminary card live on ESPN+. The main card is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT also on ESPN+.
The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.
Friday, August 7
12 pm ET / 9 am PT
ESPN+
Pre-Show
5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT
ESPN2
UFC Live
Saturday, August 8
6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
ESPN+
Preliminary Card
9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
ESPN+
Main Card
Sunday August 9 / Saturday, August 8
12 am ET / 9 pm PT
ESPN+
Post-Show
UFC Vegas 6 start time in Australia and how to watch
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik live on Fight Pass on Sunday, August 9. The action begins on the preliminary card starting at 8am AEST / 6am AWST. The main card follows at 11am AEST / 9am AWST.
UFC Vegas 6 fight card
Main Card
- Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
- Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman
- Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart
- Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko
- Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman
Preliminary Card
- Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
- Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz
- Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman
- Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
- Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett
- Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Qaisi