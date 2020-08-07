Search
UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs Oleinik start time in USA, Australia, how to watch live and full fight card

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night Lewis vs Oleinik
UFC Fight Night Lewis vs Oleinik

UFC Fight Night 174

UFC Fight Night 174 features twelve bouts at Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The headline-bout is a clash of heavyweights between ranked No.4 Derrick Lewis (23-7 1 NC) and ranked No.10 Aleksei Oleinik (59-13-1).

The co-headline bout is a middleweight matchup between former UFC 185-pound champion Chris Weidman (14-5) and Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1). The full fight card can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik schedule in the United States

UFC Vegas 6 start time in the US is scheduled for Saturday, August 8 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT when MMA action begins on the preliminary card live on ESPN+. The main card is set for 9pm ET / 6pm PT also on ESPN+.

The complete programming in the US, including pre- and post-show can be found below.

Friday, August 7

12 pm ET / 9 am PT
ESPN+
Pre-Show

5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT
ESPN2
UFC Live

Saturday, August 8

6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
ESPN+
Preliminary Card

9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
ESPN+
Main Card

Sunday August 9 / Saturday, August 8

12 am ET / 9 pm PT
ESPN+
Post-Show

UFC Vegas 6 start time in Australia and how to watch

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik live on Fight Pass on Sunday, August 9. The action begins on the preliminary card starting at 8am AEST / 6am AWST. The main card follows at 11am AEST / 9am AWST.

UFC Vegas 6 fight card

Main Card

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
  • Omari Akhmedov vs. Chris Weidman
  • Maki Pitolo vs. Darren Stewart
  • Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

Preliminary Card

  • Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
  • Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley
  • Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz
  • Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman
  • Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
  • Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett
  • Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Qaisi
