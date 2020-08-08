Search
BRAVE CF 38 weigh-in results: All athletes make weight

Bernardo Sopai and Tariq Ismail face off at Brave CF 38 weigh-ins
BRAVE CF 38: Bernardo Sopai and Tariq Ismail face off at the weigh-ins

Fighters almost start brawl

BRAVE Combat Federation’s second Sweden show in as many weeks takes place this Saturday, as fighters from 10 nations will compete with eyes on moving forward in their divisions. However, two Bantamweights almost started the event one day early as Bernardo Sopai and Tariq Ismail almost traded blows during their staredown after the official weigh-ins.

Both men stepped under the limit at Bantamweight, but when they squared off, their foreheads touched and they almost started a brawl, being stopped by BRAVE CF officials. The young Sopai promised he would “smash” his opponent and Ismail also had some choice word for the BRAVE CF debutant.

In the main event of the evening, Welterweights Carl Booth and Abdoul Abdouraguimov were respectful to each other in their weigh-ins, and Abdoul even joked by grabbing the Jamaican flag that Carl carried with him alongside the British flag and they both posed for photos in an upbeat mood.

Aside from the clash in the Bantamweight bout, the ceremonial weigh-in went on without major incidents. All athletes made weight, with most fighters reserving their energy for tomorrow night when BRAVE CF 38 puts on the most stacked card of the European Invasion, that has seen the fastest-growing MMA organization in the world take over the continent of Europe.

RAVE CF 38 weigh-in results

  • Abdoul Abdouraguimov (77.5 kg) vs Carl Booth (76.8 kg)
  • Benoit St. Denis (74.5 kg) vs Mario Saeed (75.1 kg)
  • Bernando Sopai (61.5 kg) vs Tariq Ismail (61.6 kg)
  • Issa Isakov (75.1 kg) vs Djamil Chan (74.8 kg)
  • Malin Hermansson (55.8 kg) vs Elin Oberg (55.8 kg)
  • Dilmurod Movlonov (73 kg) vs David Jacobsson (74 kg)
  • Joakim Jankovic (71.8 kg) vs Robert Nystrom (71.6 kg)
  • Jonny Touma (61 kg) vs Moher Azizi (61,5 kg)
  • PK Zadeh (68 kg) vs Wasiu Idowu (68 kg)
BRAVE CF 38 weigh-in results: All athletes make weight

