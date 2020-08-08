Despite three defeats in a row Yodsanklai Fairtex vows to be back

Yodsanklai Fairtex is riding, what appears to be, the longest defeat-streak in his career. Nevertheless, the famed Muay Thai fighter is looking to rise from ashes.

Advertisements

In his recent appearance inside the squared circle late July in Bangkok, Yodsanklai Fairtex challenged the defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy. The pair went a full five-round distance, that ended in favor of the latter.

Petchmorakot took the win and retained his belt by majority decision. Two judges gave it to the current titleholder, while one saw the fight as a draw (full fight video here).

A day after the event Yodsanklai took it to Instagram, posting: “Thank you everyone for all support me. I’m lose again [sic]”.

Prior to facing Petchmorakot, “The Boxing Computer” was knocked out by Jamal Yusupov at 35 seconds into the second round, and dropped a unanimous decision against Samy Sana. One can say it is a major setback for a 35-year-old fighter, who never lost three bouts in a row.

Over the course of his career Yodsanklai Fairtex faced and beat the A-list competitors. From May 2012 till March 2019 he recorded over 30 straight victories.

In May 2017 he announced his retirement due to injuries. The following January he came back and won five bouts in a row. Now we are here.

In a way or another, Yodsanklai Fairtex does not seem to be ready to hang up his gloves for good.

“Never give up,” the winner of The Contender Asia (2008) posted on Instagram today. “I will be back.”

Yodsanklai Fairtex has been recently competing in ONE Championship, partaking in kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts. The date of his next outing is yet to be determined.