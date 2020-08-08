UFC 255: Valentina Shevchenko faces Jennifer Maia, Deiveson Figueiredo meets Cody Garbrandt

A pair of flyweight title bouts have been set for UFC 255 scheduled for November 21 live on pay-per-view. The reigning women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will make the fourth defense of her belt against challenger Jennifer Maia, while a newly-crowned flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will make the first defense of his title against former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

Advertisements

Brett Okamoto of ESPN was first to report the news on Saturday, citing UFC President Dana White. The location for UFC 255 is yet to be determined.

Valentin Shevchenko (19-3) was last in action this past February when she stopped Katlyn Chookagian in the third round with elbows and punches and retained her belt for the third time. Prior to that she scored a unanimous decision against Liz Carmouche, dropped Jessica Eye in the second round with high kick, and defeated former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision to claim then vacant title.

Jennifer Maia (18-6-1) is fresh off the win by submission in the first round against Joanne Calderwood last weekend at UFC Vegas 5. Before that she dropped a unanimous decision against Chookagian, and won two bouts in a row against Roxanne Modafferi and Alexis Davis, also by UD.

Deiveson Figueiredo earned a vacant flyweight belt via first-round submission against Joseph Benavidez in the rematch at UFC Fight Island 2 in July. In February he TKO’d Benavidez in the second round. but was ineligble to lift the belt due to missed weight. He is riding the four-fight win streak.

Cody Garbrandt (12-3) is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Raphael Assuncao. With the victory he rebounded from a trio of defeats suffered via stoppage against Pedro Munhoz and T.J. Dillashaw (twice).

Both championship bouts are scheduled for five rounds. Figueiredo vs Garbrandt is expected to serve as the main event, while Shevchenko vs Maia will co-headline the show. The rest of UFC 255 fight card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

UFC 255 fight card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia