UFC Vegas 6 weigh-in results: 2 fighters heavy, 1 requires second attempt (video)

Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik battle it out in the main event of UFC Vegas 6 held this weekend at APEX (start time here). At the weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show the heavyweights tipped the scales at 265 and 227, respectively.

Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman showed 186 for his co-main event bout against Omari Akhmedov, who was 185.75.

Beneil Dariush missed lightweight limit, showing 158 for his main card bout against Scott Holtzman, 156. He forfeits 20 percent of his purse to his opponent and the contest proceeds at catchweight.

Laureano Staropoli came in at 174.5, missing welterweight limit for his bout against Tim Means. The latter was on the dot on his second attempt, showing 171, after initially weighing-in at 172.5. Staropoli forfeits 20 percent of his purse to Means and the bout proceeds on the top of preliminary card at catchweight as scheduled.

Check the current UFC Vegas 6 fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik weigh-in results

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (227)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Omari Akhmedov (185.75)

Darren Stewart (186) vs. Maki Pitolo (186)

Yana Kunitskaya (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)

Beneil Dariush (158)* vs. Scott Holtzman (156)

Preliminary Card

Tim Means (171) vs. Laureano Staropoli (174.5)*

Kevin Holland (183.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (185)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Alex Munoz (156)

Andrew Sanchez (185.5) vs. Wellington Turman (185.5)

Gavin Tucker (146) vs. Justin Jaynes (146)

Youssef Zalal (146) vs. Peter Barrett (145.5)

Irwin Rivera (136) vs. Ali AlQaisi (136)

*Missed weight.