Junior Dos Santos (21-7 is scheduled for his next appearance inside the Octagon on August 15, when he takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1) at UFC 252. Ahead of the event the promotion released the video of one of the previous bouts of former heavyweight champion, when he stopped Tai Tuivasa in the second round of their main event bout at UFC Adelaide in December 2018. You can watch the full fight up top.