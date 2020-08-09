UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik results

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Vegas features 12 bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, August 9 (AEST / AWST).
The main event is heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik. The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Chris Weidman and Omari Akhmedov.
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik live on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 9 at 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST, following the preliminary card at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.
Get UFC Vegas 6 results below.
UFC Vegas 6 results
Main card (11am AEST / 9am AWST)
Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov
Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo
Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman
Preliminary Card (8am AEST / 6am AWST)
Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz
Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman
Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett
Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Alqaisi