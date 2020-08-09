Search
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik results

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik faceoff ahead of their bout
UFC heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik faceoff ahead of their bout / Pic: UFC YouTube

UFC Vegas 6

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik Vegas features 12 bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, August 9 (AEST / AWST).

The main event is heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik. The co-main event is a middleweight matchup between Chris Weidman and Omari Akhmedov.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik live on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 9 at 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST, following the preliminary card at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.

Get UFC Vegas 6 results below.

UFC Vegas 6 results

Main card (11am AEST / 9am AWST)

Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov

Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman

Preliminary Card (8am AEST / 6am AWST)

Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli

Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alex Munoz

Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman

Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes

Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett

Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Alqaisi

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik results

