UFC Vegas 6 results: Watch Andrew Sanchez KO’s Wellington Turman with repeated overhand right

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik

Andrew Sanchez and Wellington Turman squared off on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 6 held on August 9 (AEST). The scheduled for three rounds middleweight matchup didn’t go the distance.

Sanchez secured the win with a repeated over hand right, when he dropped Turman to the canvas and delivered a pair of hammer fists. Referee Herb Dean immediately called it off at the official time stamp of 4 minutes and 14 seconds into the first round.

You can watch the video of knockout below.

With the win Andrew Sanchez rebounded from the defeat suffered by unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori last October, and updated his record to 12-5. Wellington Turman dropped to 16-4.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 6 Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik do battle at heavyweight. The full fight results can be found here.

