UFC Vegas 6 results: Watch Andrew Sanchez KO’s Wellington Turman with repeated overhand right

Andrew Sanchez and Wellington Turman squared off on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 6 held on August 9 (AEST). The scheduled for three rounds middleweight matchup didn’t go the distance.
Sanchez secured the win with a repeated over hand right, when he dropped Turman to the canvas and delivered a pair of hammer fists. Referee Herb Dean immediately called it off at the official time stamp of 4 minutes and 14 seconds into the first round.
You can watch the video of knockout below.
The impact of these @ElDirteSanchez right hands is terrifying ? #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/RqxXY9EnoF
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 8, 2020
With the win Andrew Sanchez rebounded from the defeat suffered by unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori last October, and updated his record to 12-5. Wellington Turman dropped to 16-4.
In the main event of UFC Vegas 6 Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik do battle at heavyweight. The full fight results can be found here.