UFC Vegas 6 results: Beneil Dariush delivers massive spinning back fist to KO Scott Holtzman (video)

Beneil Dariush and Scott Holtzman faced off on August 9 (AEST), kicking off the main card at UFC Vegas 6. The pair met in the scheduled for three rounds 158-pound catchweight bout, following the results of the official weigh-ins. The contest didn’t go the distance.
In the very first round Dariush went swinging, having his opponent backed to the cage. Although Holtzman survived a barrage of strikes and got on a longer range, seconds later he got tagged by a devastating spinning back fist and it was all over.
You can watch the highlight and video of finish below.
? @BeneilDariush smells blood in the water! #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/V3o4c3j0tw
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 9, 2020
SPINNING BACKFIST SHUT THE LIGHTS OUT ?@beneildariush #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/9U0421DWdM
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 9, 2020
Beneil Dariush recorded the fifth win in a row and updated his record to 19-4-1. Scott Holtzman dropped to 14-4, which snapped his two-fight win streak.
For those looking for more knockout via spinning back fist, check out this video from GLORY Kickboxing, when a similar strike was declared “illegal KO” resulting in No Contest.
In the main event of UFC Vegas 6 Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik square off at heavyweight. The full fight results can be found here.