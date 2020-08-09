UFC Vegas 6 results: Beneil Dariush delivers massive spinning back fist to KO Scott Holtzman (video)

Beneil Dariush and Scott Holtzman faced off on August 9 (AEST), kicking off the main card at UFC Vegas 6. The pair met in the scheduled for three rounds 158-pound catchweight bout, following the results of the official weigh-ins. The contest didn’t go the distance.

In the very first round Dariush went swinging, having his opponent backed to the cage. Although Holtzman survived a barrage of strikes and got on a longer range, seconds later he got tagged by a devastating spinning back fist and it was all over.

Beneil Dariush recorded the fifth win in a row and updated his record to 19-4-1. Scott Holtzman dropped to 14-4, which snapped his two-fight win streak.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 6 Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik square off at heavyweight. The full fight results can be found here.