Watch Derrick Lewis vs Aleksei Oleinik full fight video highlights

Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 6 held at Apex on August 9 (AEST). The scheduled for five rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance.

Advertisements

There was no time wasted. Lewis went forward from the opening seconds, throwing left kick followed by overhand right. At the start of the following round “The Black Beast” executed a jumping scissor knee, landed heavy right and finished Oleinik with a barrage of strikes on the ground.

After seeing enough punishment, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight at 21 seconds into the second round.

You can watch Lewis vs Oleinik full fight video highlights below.

With the win former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis updated his record to 24-7, 1 NC and recorded the third win in a row. Aleksei Oleinik dropped to 59-14-1, which snapped his two-fight win streak.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 6 can be found here.