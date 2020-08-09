Youssef Zalal lands spectacular spinning back kick to the face on the way to win at UFC Vegas 6 (video)

While UFC Vegas 6 is still going (live results here) the fight between Youssef Zalal and Peter Barrett might have already delivered a highlight reel of the show. The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds bout at featherweight.

The contest went a full distance. In the end all judges scored the win in favor of Zalal.

You can watch the highlight up top, while the moment of spinning back kick impact in slow motion can be found below.

In addition, here is a pic (below), showing Zalal certainly having fun inside the MMA cage.

With the win Youssef Zalal updated his record to 10-2, and recorded the fourth win in a row. Peter Barrett dropped to 11-4, which snapped his two-fight win streak.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 6, Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik battle it out at heavyweight.