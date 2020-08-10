BRAVE CF 39 full fight card, Tahar Hadbi returns in the main event

BRAVE CF 39 will be the third installment of BRAVE Combat Federation’s European Invasion in the country of Sweden. The show, scheduled for August 15, in Stockholm, now has a full fight card revealed and will be headlined by Tahar “Fast Hands” Hadbi.

A long-time BRAVE Combat Federation veteran, Frenchman Tahar Hadbi has been away from the cage since a title-eliminator loss to the current Welterweight champion Jarrah Al-Selawe back in May of 2018.

In his comeback, Hadbi will square off against Greece’s Giannis Basar, a Titan FC veteran with a professional record of six wins and only two losses, and who’s currently on a four-win streak, all of them by way of knockout or submission.

In the co-main event of the evening, local prospect Andres Gustafsson will defend his perfect professional record of five wins and no losses against Serbia’s Miro Jurkovic, in a Middleweight bout.

BRAVE CF 39 will also count with the debut of two of Brazil’s finest, in Bellator’s veteran Rafael Macedo, who faces Sweden’s Tobias Harila, and the Bantamweight prospect Felipe “D’ouro” Lima, who faces Farbod Irannejad.

The fight card will be complete with a local favorite, Sahil Siraj, making his BRAVE CF debut against Italy’s Tobias Harila in a Lightweight contest.

BRAVE CF 39 will take place in Stockholm, on August 15th. The event will be held in association with Bulldog Fight Night (BFN) and marks the third consecutive Swedish show for the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world.

BRAVE CF 39 fight card

Welterweight: Tahar Hadbi vs Giannis Basar

Middleweight: Andreas Gustafsson vs Miro Jurkovic

Lightweight: Rafael Macedo vs Tobias Harila

Catchweight (64 kg): Felipe Lima vs Farbod Irannejad

Lightweight: Sahil Siraj vs Davide La Torre