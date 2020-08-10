Search
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr demo fight postponed to ‘new tentative date’ November 28

Parviz Iskenderov
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr / Poster

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are expected to come face to face inside the boxing ring. The officially announced date for an exhibition bout was scheduled for September 12, when the pair would battle it out live on pay-per-view from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. According to reports the event has been postponed and is now targeted for November 28.

“The exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., scheduled for Sept. 12 in Carson, California, has been postponed, sources tell The Athletic. The new tentative date for the event is Nov. 28,” boxing Insider at The Athletic, Mike Coppinger wrote in a tweet on Monday.

The reason of a possible postponement and further details were not provided. More information is expected to follow.

Late last week “Iron Mike” shared an official poster for the event, which features an original date of September 12, indicating a highly anticipated night of a big bang.

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, 54, and former undisputed light heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr, 51, are scheduled to go a 12-round distance, throwing punches in 12oz gloves. The sanctioned exhibition fight will not have ringside judges.

Tyson (50-6, 2 NC, 44 KOs) was last in action in June 2005 when he was 38. Jones (66-9, 47 KOs) last fought in February 2018.

Although it was strongly recommended to not trying to knock each other out, “Iron Mike” recently expressed his “search and destroy” mode, while Jones said he was ready to pay with “craziness” back.

