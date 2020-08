UFC 252 airs live on pay-per-view on August 16 (AEST) from APEX in Las Vegas. The top of the bill is a trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. The full episode of UFC 252 Countdown hit the stream today, featuring the main event fighters, as well as Sean O’Malley, Marlon Vera, Junior Dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, ahead of their respective MMA bouts. You can watch the video up top.