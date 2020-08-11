Dana White’s Contender Series – August 11 fight card

The second week of the fourth season of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place at UFC Apex on August 11. The fight card comprises five bouts, with the athletes battling it out in hopes to earn a contract with the promotion.

The headline-bout features a three-round middleweight matchup between Joe Pyfer (7-1) and Dustin Stoltzfus (12-1). The full lineup can be found below.

The series’ fourth seasons premiered last Tuesday, August 4, with fourth bouts contested on the night (results here). After the event Dana White welcomed three fighters to the UFC.

The weigh-in ceremony for the event on August 11 is held a day before the fight show. The date and start time in the US is scheduled for Monday, August 10 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT, which in Australia converts to Tuesday, August 11 at 2 am AEST / 12 am AWST. Check back for the results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 28 weigh-in results

Joe Pyfer () vs. Dustin Stoltzfus ()

Brady Huang () vs. Adrian Yanez ()

Vanessa Demopoulos () vs. Cory McKenna ()

T.J. Laramie () vs. Daniel Swain ()

Anthony Adams () vs. Impa Kasanganay ()