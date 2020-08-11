Search
Robbie Lawler replaces hospitalized Geoff Neal, faces Neil Magny at UFC Fight Night on August 29

Parviz Iskenderov
Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler (pictured right) in his bout against Matt Brown / Pic: UFCAUS Facebook

UFC Fight Night 175

“Ruthless” Robbie Lawler took a short notice fight against Neil Magny on the scheduled for August 29 UFC Fight Night 175 card at APEX in Las Vegas. Former welterweight champion replaces Geoff Neal, who has been hospitalized due to, what appears to be, a major health scare.

“These past few week have been crazy, and that’s putting it lightly,” Geoff Neal wrote in a post on Instagram on Monday. “It’s really hard to try to find an eloquent way to say ‘I almost died.’ So screw it.. I almost died….”

“This really put alot of things into perspective for me. Never did I ever think I would be hooked up to a dialysis machine before my 30s.”

“Everything was going well for me. Was training everyday, making money at work, just signed a contract for a huge fight, then BOOM, life hit me with a check hook. I’m just glad to be home after having to spend 1 week in the ICU. Stay healthy out there y’all and listen to your body at all times.”

MMA DNA was first to report Lawler vs Magny fight.

Robbie Lawler (28-14, 1 NC) lost three bouts in a row. He last fought in August 2019, dropping a unanimous decision against Colby Covington. His most recent win goes back to July 2017, when he defeated Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision.

Neil Magny (23-7) is riding the two-fight win streak. He won both bouts by unanimous decision against Anthony Rocco Martin and Li Jingliang in June and March this year, respectively.

The headline-bout for UFC Fight Night 175 is yet to be officially set.

Fight Schedule

ONE Championship: No Surrender 2

August 14, 2020

Mixed Show

UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3

August 15, 2020

MMA

Bellator 244: Bader vs Nemkov

August 21, 2020

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs Edgar

August 22, 2020

MMA

