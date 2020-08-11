Search
Watch Top 5 UFC Trilogy Fights (video)

A highly anticipated third fight between the current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier headlines UFC 252 live on pay-per-view this Sunday, August 16 (AEST). Ahead of the event the promotion released a compilation video, featuring some of the best trilogy fights happened to date. You can watch it up top, while the Top 5 list is presented below.

Top UFC Trilogy Fights

  • Chuck Liddell vs Randy Couture
  • Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard
  • Georges St-Pierre vs Matt Hughes
  • Dominick Cruz vs Urijah Faber
  • B.J. Penn vs Matt Hughes

