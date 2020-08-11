Watch Top 5 UFC Trilogy Fights (video)

A highly anticipated third fight between the current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former two-division titleholder Daniel Cormier headlines UFC 252 live on pay-per-view this Sunday, August 16 (AEST). Ahead of the event the promotion released a compilation video, featuring some of the best trilogy fights happened to date. You can watch it up top, while the Top 5 list is presented below.
Top UFC Trilogy Fights
- Chuck Liddell vs Randy Couture
- Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard
- Georges St-Pierre vs Matt Hughes
- Dominick Cruz vs Urijah Faber
- B.J. Penn vs Matt Hughes